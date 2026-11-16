Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already the biggest movie of 2026. And now it’s returning to theaters with a new cut.

Sony announced today that they are releasing what they’re calling Spider-Man: Brand New Brand New Day. (Look, it’s better than Avengers Endgame: Encore.) They claim that this version contains “an extended cut featuring new scenes and a couple more surprises.”

Aaaaaaaand cue the Avengers: Doomsday teaser speculation.

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Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is the fourth Spider-Man movie to date from Marvel Studios starring Tom Holland in the title role. The film earned $959 million in the U.S. alone — the highest domestic total of any film in history. And it grossed a total of $2.53 billion worldwide, the third most ever behind only Avengers: Endgame and the first Avatar.

The film co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Tremell Tillman, and — at last it can be told — Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, the mutant telepath who will soon appear in Marvel’s first X-Men movie. As for the deleted scenes and surprises, we’ll have to wait and see. There’s no official word yet that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, but if Marvel was looking to juice that movie’s box office, strongly hinting in that direction (if he does actually show up in it somewhere) would certainly go a long way.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day returns to theaters on December 4. Tickets go on sale on Thursday. That’s just days before the film makes its debut on home video on December 15. (Brand New Day is already available on digital.)