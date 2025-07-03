The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of Ironheart.

After years of wondering when he might show up, he’s finally here: Mephisto is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As played by Sacha Baron Cohen, he’s a consummate seducer and dealmaker. And in the season finale of Ironheart, he makes an unholy bargain with the title character, the ramifications of which we’ve only begun to see.

Cohen’s Mephisto also alludes to making similar deals with hugely powerful and influential people throughout history. Which raises an obvious and very intriguing question: If Mephisto is this immortal god who’s been around in the MCU forever, who else has he made deal with? What characters that we already know already sold their souls for power or respect or influence? And what is this particularly sneak demon’s endgame in all of this? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video. Watch it below:

