Metallica Weighs in On ‘Stranger Things’ Use of ‘Master of Puppets’

In a season full of big moments, fans’ favorite sequence in all of Stranger Things Season 4 seems to be the moment Eddie Munson shreds a solo rendition of Metallica’s 1986 classic “Master of Puppets” in order to distract some evil demo-bats as part of the heroes’ plans to defeat the evil Vecna. It’s a badass scene, and a great tribute to the power of rock.

You can officially count Metallica themselves as fans of the scene. In a post on the band’s Instagram account they wrote...

The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

They also posted a video of the sequence, featuring Joseph Quinn rocking out to “Master of Puppets”:

But that’s not Quinn actually playing the music on the soundtrack; did you know that Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s son Tye was the one who recorded Eddie’s solo. The elder Trujillo revealed that trivia fact on his own Instagram account over the weekend.

Metallica also called it an “incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

Epic moments like that helped make the Stranger Things finale the most-watched show on Netflix last week for the fifth time in six weeks. Subscribers have watched more than 1.1 billion hours of this season alone in just its first 28 days of release.

The entire season of Stranger Things is now available on Netflix.

