The Original Power Rangers Are Back in Reunion Film Trailer

It’s nostalgia time!

To celebrate the 30th — yes, the 30th, we are all so old — anniversary of the original Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, some of the series’ most beloved alumni are reuniting for a special movie on Netflix. Titled Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Once & Always, the film debuts on Netflix next month, and the first trailer just debuted.

The teaser includes appearances by David Yost (Billy, the Blue Ranger), Walter Jones (Zack, the Black Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, the second Red Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat, the second Pink Ranger), along with a few other familiar faces. It also reveals the premise of the special: The Rangers’ original adversary, Rita Repulsa, has returned, and she’s targeting the old Rangers. She manages to kill Trini, the original Yellow Ranger (actress Thuy Trang, who played Trini on Power Rangers, passed away in 2001), and the surviving heroes reunite to save the world. (And yes, that is Barbara Goodson, the original voice of Rita Repulsa, reprising her role as well.)

Watch the Power Rangers: Once & Always trailer below:

The trailer does feature shots where a Green Ranger is visible, but it’s not clear who will be portraying the character in the film. (Original Green Ranger and longtime Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank died last November.) Here is the reunion film’s official synopsis:

The Rangers come face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. A mighty morphin reunion 30 years in the making.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres on Netflix on April 19.

