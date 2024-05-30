‘Minecraft’ Animated Show Headed to Netflix

Minecraft is getting its own animated series on Netflix.

Although there are very few details at this point, the streaming service does promise the show “will feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of ‘Minecraft’ in a new light.”

Netflix revealed the existence of the show with a brief announcement trailer. You can watch it below:

Here is how Netflix is describing the show:

The best selling game of all time & the biggest streamer in the world are teaming up to bring you a brand NEW Minecraft Netflix animated series! News dropped at the Minecraft 15th year anniversary celebration. More updates to come.

Of course, this is not the first time Mojang has announced a Minecraft adaptation. Way back in 2019 they first revealed work had begun on a Minecraft feature film. (That one was supposed to be the “story of a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers. After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld.” The film was supposed to come out in the spring of 2022.

That didn’t happen; in fact they only revealed the film’s supposed star (Jason Momoa) in spring of 2022. There’s been very little forward movement since then. So you may want to temper your enthusiasm for this until there are things like announced creative teams, or specific release dates on Netflix.

The hugely popular video game has now been around and consuming hours of ffans’ attention for 15 years.