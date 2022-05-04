‘Moon Knight’: Every Episode 6 Easter Egg

The following post contains SPOILERS for the finale of Moon Knight. Read on before you watch the finale, and your scales will go wildly out of balance.

In Marvel Comics, Moon Knight has at least three distinct personas: Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley. In the Moon Knight TV show, only two of those personalities have been on display: Marc and Steven. But throughout the show there were hints that there was a third, darker identity that was secretly manipulating events, and in this week’s finale, we finally got confirmation that, as we suspected, a third “alter” known as Jake was ratting around inside Marc/Steven’s brain all along.

That’s just one of the Easter eggs, Marvel references, and little details you might have missed in the season finale of Moon Knight. In our latest video, we break them all down, including the homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey, the way Marc, Steven, and Jake tie into Freudian theory, and the shoutout to Bill Sienkiewicz, the brilliant comics artist who honed his skills during a very memorable run on Moon Knight series in the 1980s. Take a look at them all below:

If you liked that video about all the Easter eggs and references in Moon Knight Episode 6, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs and secrets in Moon Knight Episode 5, all the clues and hints to Moon Knight's shocking twist, and a look at the mysterious third identity of Moon Knight.

