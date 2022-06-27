‘Moon Knight’ Almost Featured Some Huge Marvel Cameos

Moon Knight wound up being one of the most self-contained Marvel shows on Disney+ to date. Where most of the company’s other streaming shows have featured cameos or connections to other films and series — like Don Cheadle’s War Machine appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Kingpin turning out to be the big villain on Hawkeye — Moon Knight really focused on the title character. But I guess when your title character is technically multiple characters all sharing the same body, that does take up more time.

Still, the creative team behind the show did at certain points discuss opening Moon Knight up to more Marvel Cinematic Universe connections. In an interview with Discussing Film, show creator Jeremy Slater revealed that the writers did toss around ideas for Marvel cameos. Some were really out there, like bringing back Chris Evans as old Captain America.

In the end, though, Slater revealed there were only two cameos that were ever really “seriously discussed”:

Dane Whitman from Eternals of course, because at the time Steven Grant was going to be working at the same museum. But there was never any logical reason for him to be in the show. As a Marvel fan, I would be frustrated if Dane showed up for another cameo and it didn’t progress his story or give us any teasers for the Black Knight. Then we also talked about including the Eternals, specifically Kingo and Makkari. We were originally planning to show the original fall of Ammit and the death of Alexander the Great in a flashback sequence, and that seemed like it could naturally dovetail with an appearance from the Eternals.

Slater said they ultimately decided to move away from the cameos for two reasons. The first was budgetary, because the series was already introducing not only Moon Knight but a whole pantheon of (CGI rendered) Egyptian gods. The other was Marvel’s Kevin Feige, who told Slater “You know what, guys? I know everyone loves the cameos. Everyone gets excited about it. But I really think your story is standing on its own two feet right now.”

Whether the show did ultimately do that is up for debate, but the show would have certainly felt even more crowded if they had tossed in Dane Whitman or the Eternals.

The entire season of Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney+.

