We’re now several months into the existence of Disney+, the latest streaming service to dominate your pop-culture life. Disney+ has largely made a splash with the buzzy original title The Mandalorian as well as hundreds upon hundreds of older films and TV shows, dating as far back as the late 1920s. You might think, then, that because the Walt Disney Company owns only so much of Hollywood, everything under their umbrella is on Disney+. Ah, but that’s not the case; far from it, actually. Here’s a list of 15 films — though there are plenty more — that Disney+ needs to add in the near future. In at least a couple cases, the dream will soon be reality. For now, let’s get into this chronological list.

Gallery — The Best TV Shows on Disney+: