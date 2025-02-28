Movie Theater Ceiling Collapses During ‘Captain America’ Screening

A movie theater in Washington that was showing Captain America: Brave New World wound up looking like the Red Hulk had rampaged through it before the film was over.

In very scary footage and images shared by the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department on Instagram, you can see that the ceiling of the Liberty Cinema in Wentachee, Washington collapsed in the middle of a screening of Brave New World.

The fire department’s caption along with their footage from the scene says that “at approximately 8 PM, Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a reported ceiling collapse at Liberty Cinema. Two people were inside the theater at the time, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.”

You can see what was left of the theater — and Captain America: Brave New World still visible on the screen! — below.

The cause of the collapse is still under investigation. According to the movie theater website Cinema Treasures, the Liberty in Wentachee is over 100 years old and first opened in 1920 as part of the Fox theater chain.

The New York Times interviewed the chief of the fire department, Brian Brett, who added some details about what happened when the two moviegoers realized what was happening...

They started to move away from what was falling from the ceiling ... A very large section of framed-in area underneath the roof came loose and dropped into about the first three rows of seats in the old historic theater.

One of the viewers was reportedly “struck by some debris” but was otherwise okay. Which, given the scene, is kind of remarkable. It’s a good thing this didn’t happen on Brave New World’s opening weekend; the film made more than $88 million in its first three days in U.S. theaters.

The Wentachee fire department summed up the whole situation well: “Talk about an interactive movie experience... just not the kind you want.”