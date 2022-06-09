‘Ms. Marvel’ Creator Has No Clue What Happens In ‘The Marvels’

Bisha K. Ali is the woman in charge of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel series. Essentially, the show functions as a way to introduce Ms. Marvel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and then to send her off to her big screen debut in the upcoming The Marvels. The confusing part is though, that Ali has no clue what's going to happen in The Marvels. That might sound like it could be an issue for the show, but honestly, it just might help out a little bit.

The fact that the plot of Captain Marvel took place in the 90s only muddies a potential story further. Will The Marvels take place in outer space, or here on Earth after Nick Fury calls for her? Will we see Captain Marvel’s relationship with Ms. Marvel developed, or will they already be acquainted by the time we see them in the film?

Ali wasn't particularly helpful about plot points in a recent interview with ScreenRant, explaining:

I don't know what their overall plans were, because if they told them to me, I would tell absolutely everybody. But we already knew when we started the creative process of the show that she was destined for The Marvels. I already knew that when we started the process, so that did affect the character arc. We start as a teenage girl without powers, and I'm gonna get her ready for whatever happens to that movie. Which I don't know, they won't tell me - rightfully so, because I will spill the beans.

So what’s going to happen to Ms.Marvel after Ms. Marvel? Who knows. Ms. Marvel premieres weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

SIgn up for Disney+ here.