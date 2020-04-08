Dave Bautista Comedy ‘My Spy’ Will Now Go Straight to Amazon

Yes, there are still more changes to the release calendar as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While most of the biggest movies scheduled in the next several months have already relocated to later release dates hopefully out of the path of the disease — the cinematic equivalent of rich folks from New York City driving out to their beach houses on Long Island to ride things out — some of the smaller films have stayed put. My Spy, a comedy headlined by Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista was supposed to open in theaters on April 17. Clearly, that cannot happen.

Instead, its original distributor, STX Films, has sold the rights to My Spy to Amazon, which will instead premiere the film on its Amazon Prime Video streaming service. A date for its online premiere has not yet been announced.

Here’s the original trailer for My Spy:

And here’s the official synopsis:

"My Spy" follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ's cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie's disarming charm and wit. The film is being directed by Peter Segal ("Get Smart") from a script penned by Jon and Erich Hoeber ("Red").

Will My Spy lose anything if you watch it at home instead of on the big screen? Probably not. But it’s still disconcerting to see how many movies intended for theaters are going straight to VOD or streaming, both because it doesn’t bode well for multiplexes — or for us. If these distributors have that little faith in theaters reopening soon enough to make something out of their planned theatrical releases, we could be in for many more months of these kinds of announcements.