Netflix’s New Hit Show Is About a Tragic Bouncy House Accident

The most popular Non-English TV show on Netflix last week was a series from Mexico titled The Accident. 10.4 million accounts checked out the thriller, and viewed over 76.6 million hours of it — more than 60 million hours more than the #2 show on the list of most-watched shows not in English last week.

When you go to the show’s page on Netflix, the streaming service describes the show this way: “In this drama series, a birthday party turns into a tragedy and sets off an unthinkable chain of events.” They do not specify what sort of tragedy, but I will tell you what kind of tragedy.

A flying bouncy house kind of tragedy.

Sadly, a massive wind storm springs up in the middle of this kids’ birthday party, lifting the entire structure out of the ground and up into the air. The footage is going viral on social media — which might explain why so many people are watching the show. They want to see this for themselves.

I always wanted a bouncy house at my birthday parties. My parents never let me have one because, they said, they were unsafe. Kids got hurt in them. I just thought they didn’t want me to get accidentally stepped on by my cousin; I didn’t realize the entire bouncy house could fly away.

While The Accident’s depiction of this soaring bouncing castle is a little over the top, some bouncy houses have flown into the air in real life. This clip from Inside Edition captures the moment one bouncy house got caught up in a 40 mile per hour wind gust and broke its safety strap keeping the structure tethered to the ground.

That’s genuinely scary footage. Then again, there’s a slight difference than what you see in that footage and, well, this...

Regardless, stay safe out there. You can watch The Accident on Netflix.