Adam Sandler continues to mine his back catalogue for Netflix — months after releasing a Happy Gilmore 2, he’s now making a third Grown Ups for the streamer.

The company annoucned the project today with a first photo from the set. It shows returning stars besides Sandler: Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Also returning for the third film which are about ... what are these movies about? I guess they’re about Sandler and his comedy buddies playing buddies who are occasionally funny. Anyway: Jackie Sandler, Shaquille O'Neal, Colin Quinn, Tim Meadows, Cheri Oteri, Ellen Cleghorne and Nick Swardson will all appear in the film as well. The new cast additions include Julie Bowen, Deon Cole, and Bailee Madison.

Here is the official announcement and first-look photo.

READ MORE: Every Adam Sandler Movie Ever, Ranked From Worst to Best

Both Grown Ups movies are among Sandler’s biggest hits. The first film, released in 2010, grossed a whopping $271 million worldwide, while the 2013 sequel earned $246.9 million more.

While they proved popular with audiences, they’re not among Sandler’s biggest hits with critics. The first Grown Ups holds a lowly 10 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Grown Ups 2 did even worse; it currently sits at an 8 percent on the Tomatometer. That’s only five percentage points better than Jack and Jill! How much you want to bet Grown Ups 3 is one of the most-watched films on Netflix in 2027 anyway?

Grown Ups 3 — directed by Happy Gilmore 2’s Kyle Newacheck — is now in production in New Jersey. Netflix did not announce a release date for the film yet.

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