Brand new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit play from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the gory horror film Evil Dead Burn. Plus, catch a new anime film based on an Osamu Tezuka classic, as well as the sci-fi thriller The Last House.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Evil Dead Burn

Following the death of her abusive husband, a grieving woman visits his family at their lakeside home, only to be confronted with a new nightmare as the family members become possessed by violent Deadites.

The horror film became available to watch at home via VOD on August 4.

Where to watch Evil Dead Burn: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Last House

A family faces dwindling supplies and a mysterious threat after they become suddenly and inexplicably trapped and sealed inside their home in The Last House.

The sci-fi thriller will be available to stream at home starting August 7.

Where to watch The Last House: Netflix.

READ MORE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Shatters Box Office Expectations

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy

Comedian Mo Gilligan eats fried chicken three times a day for a month in this documentary that exposes the hidden realities, questionable practices, and eye-popping profits of the poultry industry.

The documentary became available to stream at home on August 5.

Where to watch Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy: Netflix.

LifeHack

Four teens tap into their computer skills to devise a dangerous, multi-million-dollar heist against a tech billionaire, but get more than they bargained for when he turns the tables on them.

The tech thriller became available to watch at home via VOD on August 4.

Where to watch LifeHack: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Ribbon Hero

Loosely based on the classic manga Prince Knight, The Ribbon Hero follows a princess who, after tragically losing her homeland and facing a monstrous threat against her new home, reawakens as a sword-wielding hero.

The anime adventure will be available to stream at home starting August 8.

Where to watch The Ribbon Hero: Netflix.

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