Netflix Is Raising Prices Again

For U.S. subscribers, the price of Netflix is going up yet again.

The standard plan with ads will rise one dollars, from $7.99 a month to $8.99 a month. A standard plan without ads will go up by two bucks, to $19.99 a month. The premium subscription, which gets you four simultaneous streams and HD visuals is also going up by two bucks. It used to be $24.99 a month. Now it will be $26.99 each 30 days.

Netflix is far from the only company in the streaming space to regularly raise prices. HBO Max announced a price increase back in October; their current rates are $10.99, $18.49, and $22.99 per month for their plans, depending on whether you watch ads or want the highest quality image. Disney+ (and Hulu) announced a price jump one month earlier; D+’s ad tier costs $11.99 and their ad-free tier is $18.99.

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Starting on October 21, the price of Disney+ with ads will rise from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. The price for a subscription without ads jumps three dollars, from $15.99 to $18.99 per month. (Hulu went from $9.99 to $11.99 with ads.)

While Netflix subscribers are not happy about the news, apparently Wall Street is thrilled. According to Deadline, one financial analyst called this “good news” and “a welcome relief for investors.” Netflix last raised prices on its subscriptions in January of 2025, only 15 months ago. The increase this time is roughly a 10 percent rise in prices across these plans on average.

Price increases are a constant of these companies, and it will continue to be one as long as people keep subscribing. If you want that to change, you’re going to have to vote with your wallet.