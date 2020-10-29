Netflix Is Raising Its Prices Again

If you have a standard or premium Netflix plan, your bill is about to go up. Starting today, those plans will cost you $13.99 and $17.99, respectively. Previously, those plans cost $12.99 and $14.99 respectively. You should see the change reflected in your bill in the next couple months. (Keep your eyes peeled for an email warning you about the impending price increase.)

The basic Netflix plan, introduced last year, still costs $8.99 a month. Here’s how each of the current Netflix plans shake out. Each increase in price lets you watch more screens simultaneously, and download to more devices, and watch in higher and higher definition:

Basic: Watch on 1 screen at a time in Standard Definition. Download videos on 1 phone or tablet.

Watch on 1 screen at a time in Standard Definition. Download videos on 1 phone or tablet. Standard: Watch on 2 screens at a time. Full HD (1080p) available. Download videos on 2 phones or tablets.

Watch on 2 screens at a time. Full HD (1080p) available. Download videos on 2 phones or tablets. Premium: Watch on 4 screens at a time. Full HD (1080p) and Ultra HD (4K) available. Download videos on 4 phones or tablets.

Customers are able to switch between plans at any time. After Netflix announced the change, its stock price rose five percent.

Netflix is currently at the high end of monthly prices for streamers.HBO Max costs $14.99 a month, but for $12.99 a month, you can get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all together. NBCUniversal’s Peacock is free on its ad-supported tier; its “premium” tier which includes more content and no ads is $4.99 a month. The Criterion Channel currently costs $10.99 a month, the horror-centric Shudder costs $5.99 a month.