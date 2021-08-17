Netflix Shares First Images Of ‘The Crown’s New Diana and Charles

Season 5 of the popular Netflix series The Crown started production in the U.K. last month. In advance of the new installment, Netflix has shared some first-look images of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles. The Crown, which began in 2016, recasts its royal family actors every two years in order to better reflect their ages as they progress through time.

Debicki is taking over the role from Emma Corrin, who played Diana in Season 4. In that season, she met and married a young Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), struggled with an eating disorder, and had an affair with James Hewitt (Daniel Donskoy) after learning of her husband’s own extra-marital activities. West is portraying a more mature version of Prince Charles, stepping in after O'Connor played the role in Seasons 3 and 4.

The first shot of Debicki is above; here is West as Prince Charles:

Netflix

Recently, Debicki has appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet as well as in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. West appeared alongside Lily James in The Pursuit of Love, and is currently in the middle of filming Downton Abbey 2. Season 5 will see the pair of actors portray one of the U.K.’s most high profile royal couples, and Variety predicts it will take place during Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton)’s “annus horriblis” in 1992.

The largest mystery surrounding Season 5 is whether or not it will reach the car crash that killed Princess Diana in 1997. If the timeline does stretch that far, will Netflix choose to recreate the fatal accident, or will it happen offscreen? We'll find out when the show returns in November 2022.

