Chris Hemsworth Returns to Netflix in ‘Spiderhead’ Trailer

Chris Hemsworth is the ruggedly handsome face of one of Netflix’s biggest movies ever, Extraction. And now he’s back on the streaming service in a new and very strange looking sci-fi thriller called Spiderhead, based on the short story by George Saunders. This time, instead of extracting folks, Hemsworth plays a guy who’s imprisoning them. Talk about range!

The cast is rounded out by Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. In a curious twist of timing, the film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose last movie, Top Gun: Maverick still hasn’t been released in theaters yet because it’s been delayed so many times by Covid. (In the time it took Paramount to release Maverick, Kosinski shot and edited this whole other movie.) Spiderhead is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the guys behind the Deadpool and Zombieland franchises’ screenplays.

Check out the disturbing trailer for the movie below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they’re not. At times, they’re a better version. Need to lighten up? There’s a drug for that. At a loss for words? There’s a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether.

Spiderhead premieres on Netflix on June 17.

