Netflix Reveals Full Lineup For Online Preview Event Tudum

Netflix has revealed the official trailer and lineup for its first-ever global fan experience, TUDUM. The three-hour virtual event will feature 145 stars and creators from over 70 Netflix titles. It streams live on Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 4PM GT on September 25, 2021. You can also access the event via Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook.

Before we get into it, you might be wondering: Where exactly does that name come from? No, t's not an acronym. “TUDUM” is a made-up word inspired by the opening sound effect you hear when you begin watching any movie or TV show on the platform. Say it out loud a couple of times and you’ll hear the resemblance. According to Netflix’s official statement, “Fans will be the first to hear breaking news and see first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips during interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix.”

Watch the trailer below, which features a ton of familiar faces from Netflix's most popular movies and shows:

TUDUM will feature segments on several breakout TV series including Stranger Things, The Witcher, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, The Umbrella Academy, Sex Education, Cowboy Bebop, The Crown, and more. Blockbuster films including Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, and The Old Guard will be included in the event as well.

Actors and directors who will be sharing the virtual stage include Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Halle Berry, Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam Sandler, Zack Snyder, Charlize Theron, and many more. You can view the complete lineup on Netflix's blog here. In addition, Netflix is giving fans the option to co-stream the event on Twitch, which you can sign up for via TUDUM's official website.