Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ Will End With Season 3

Sweet Tooth is one of the most critically-acclaimed TV shows to be based on a comic book series in a while. Unfortunately, Season 3 will be the finale. Netflix has revealed that the show will end there.

The show tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world where humans are born with hybrid animal DNA. It follows Gus, a young boy who's also a deer hybrid. He loses his father, and undertakes a grand quest to locate his mother. Unfortunately, humans become superstitious and find themselves keeping the hybrids at arm’s length. They aren’t sure if the hybrids are a result of the virus, or if they somehow managed to cause it. Luckily, Gus manages to find a few friendly people along the way.

Sweet Tooth Warner Bros. loading...

READ MORE: Netflix Is Shutting Down Its DVD-By-Mail Business

Jim Mickle, the creator and showrunner behind Sweet Tooth, recently summed up his experience working on the show.

In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life. At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be ... Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2.

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is based on the comic of the same name from DC’s Vertigo Comics imprint by Jeff Lemire. The series ran for 46 issues, and concluded in the summer of 2021. As of now, there's no official release date for Season 3 of the show. You can catch the first two seasons on Netflix.

Get our free mobile app