‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Continues In New Comic

DC Comics has a very cool new digital comic, Batman: The Adventures Continue, picking up where Batman: The Animated Series left off. Batman: The Animated Series ran for several years through the 1990s, garnering praise and accolades including four Emmy Awards. Applauded for its use of complex themes and moody, film noir-esque aesthetics, the show quickly became many DC fans’ favorite onscreen adaptation of Batman.

Batman: The Adventures Continue is helmed by Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, both co-producers of the original series. The comics are illustrated by Ty Templeton, who has been adapting Batman: The Animated Series to print since Batman Adventures #1 in 1992. According to DC Comics' official statement, Dini is excited to continue with this specific incarnation of Batman:

Alan and I approached the writing with the idea that we were doing the season you might have seen if we had not put the series aside to do Batman Beyond. What is different, however, is that we’re going back to cover certain gaps in the original series, events that didn’t have a bearing on the series at the time, but now do. In other words, there will be secret histories that will turn Batman’s world upside down. Things that no one knew were out there, until now.

With Matt Reeves’ The Batman facing production delays, it’s awesome that we have another way to get our Batman fix. Batman: The Adventures Continue is available on ReadDC, ComiXology, and Kindle, and you can stream the animated series now on DC Universe.