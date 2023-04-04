New ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ Trailers Announce Tickets On Sale

There is a lot riding on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. After Thor: Love and Thunder and especially Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel could use a big hit, one that connects with hardcore fans as well as general audiences. The company has also made it clear that this is the last Guardians movie, at least for this version of team, and with writer/director James Gunn at the helm. (Last fall, Gunn took a job at the Distinguished Competition and is now the co-CEO of DC Studios, even as he is finishing this movie for release.)

So expect Marvel to make a major push for this movie, which is their big summer 2023 blockbuster. Tickets for the movie just went on sale, for example, and they released not one, but multiple different teasers simultaneously, each with new clips from the film.

Here is the first one, featuring a face-off between the Guardians and their new adversary, the High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji.

In this next clip, we get more footage of the Guardians waiting to jump into action, along with a scene where Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill has a lot of trouble trying to figure out how to drive a car.

This last teaser features several of the main members of the cast trying to juice up ticket sales.

READ MORE: Which Guardians Will Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5. As made very clear above, tickets are on sale now.

