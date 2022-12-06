The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer is here, and it does not look like it will be a happy ending for our heroes. James Gunn has already said that it will be the last time we see this team together onscreen, and the trailer gives us a few glimpses of scenes that suggest one or more of the heroes are severely wounded, or possibly even killed.

So which members of the Guardians will survive Vol. 3 and which will die? In our latest Marvel video, we break down the team, and why we think one character is the most likely to fall in the new movie: Drax the Destroyer. This would make a lot of sense for the character, and it would also make a lot of sense given the fact that Dave Bautista has publicly said he can’t keep playing the massively muscled hero forever, and he doesn’t want to keep making Guardians movies without James Gunn, who is off to go be the new co-CEO of DC Studios. For that and more, check out the full video below:

If you liked that video on which Guardians will live or die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, what would have happened if Killmonger had survived the events of Black Panther, and why Ang Lee’s Hulk is the true start of the MCU. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: All the Coolest Marvel Easter Eggs Here are all the best callbacks to Black Panther (and to decades of Marvel Comics) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.