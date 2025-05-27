‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Introduces New Cast

Meet the new Harry Potter (and Ron and Hermione).

HBO formally announced the core trio of young actors who will play the franchises central characters as part of their new Harry Potter TV series. From left to right, that’s Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

In the original Warner Bros. Harry Potter movie franchise, those roles were played by Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint, respectively.

Here were director Mark Mylod and showrunner Francesca Gardiner’s joint statement on the casting:

After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.

The planned HBO (and HBO Max) Harry Potter series will adapt J.K. Rowling’s original novels, with each book taking up a season of the show. There is not yet a release date announced for the first season.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. Each season will bring Harry Potter to new and existing audiences, streaming exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy and the UK. The original classic films will remain available to watch around the world.

The new show previously announced numerous members of its adult cast, including John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, and Nick Frost as the groundskeeper Hagrid.

