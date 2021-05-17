New ‘Loki’ Clip Introduces Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius

Even a god is no match for time.

I mean, apparently. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the God of Mischief. But in the first extended clip from his Disney+ series, we see him imprisoned and apparently at the mercy of the Time Variance Authority. Its “Agent Mobius” (Owen Wilson) explains the TVA and its mission (to protect the “sacred timeline,” presumably the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Loki is dumbfounded by all of these concepts. Even this almighty Norse god has never heard of the Time Variance Authority, and he finds the very idea of it laughable. But he’s the one wearing a prison uniform and some kind of inhibitor collar, so he may not be laughing for long.

Unlike Loki, longtime Marvel readers know Agent Mobius (full name “Mobius M. Mobius”). He first appeared in a Fantastic Four storyline in the 1990s that featured the TVA. Watch this new Loki clip below:

Here’s the series official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki premieres on DIsney+ on Wednesday, June 9. (Yep — no more Friday premieres for Disney+ series, at least as far as Loki is concerned.)

