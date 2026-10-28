New movies are coming to streaming this week and every week, at a faster pace than ever before. As always, ScreenCrush has your back, with a weekly guide to the latest releases on streaming (and digital rental or purchse) that deserve your attention. Sit back, relax, and check out what’s coming to a TV or computer (or, sigh, a phone) near you.

Then you’ve got all weekend to watch up with these titles. The theater is still the best, of course, but some weekends you just can’t muster the energy to get off the couch and haul yourself to the multiplex.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the origins of the greatest sketch comedy series of all time, dive back into Hollywood history (which apparently involved the Minions, who knew), check out a creepy horror movie executive produced by Cher, and more.

If these titles don’t do it for you, you can also check out some other recent streaming releases here. Or just keep scrolling, and see the new movies you can stream or rent on digital at home this weekend.

SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of

I would hope that people have at least heard of the great sketch series SCTV, but either way: It’s been hard to watch on streaming for years, and it’s way passed time this influential show got its own documentary. This one includes interviews with the surviving members of the legendary Canadian comedy troupe.

Where to watch SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of: Premieres on October 30 on Netflix.

Minions & Monsters

The hook of the latest Minions movie is catnip for movie nerds: It turns out before they hooked up with Gru, the Minions worked in Hollywood during the transition from silent to sound cinema. So while this animated movie for kids is loaded with the typical wackiness and physical comedy expected of a Minions movie, there are also a lot of gags built around film history that should appeal to especially nerdy parents out there.

Where to watch Minions & Monsters: Premieres on October 28 on Peacock.

Forgotten Island

Forgotten Island is a pretty good example of how rough it is in the marketplace right now for original animated movies. It got great reviews — it currently holds a 95 rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and absolutely flopped in theaters, grossing less than $70 million worldwide. The film follows two friends (H.E.R. and Liza Soberano) who get lost in a mystical world. Maybe they will finally find an audience at home.

Where to watch Forgotten Island: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango.

Big Baby

How’s this for a premise: “Nightmares of a maniac killer in a baby mask inspire a horror writer’s new script. As his life begins to spiral out of control, he discovers Big Baby’s murderous rampage may be more than just fiction. Directed by Spider One (Shudder films Little Bites, Allegoria) and executive produced by iconic singer and actress Cher.” Cher?!? I don’t even need to see this movie; the trailer alone is gonna give me nightmares.

Where to watch Big Baby: Premieres on October 30 on Shudder.

Collision Course

This Spanish thriller is set, per Netflix, “at the height of the financial crisis” and “begins when a group of robbers storms a bank in Madrid, triggering a series of unpredictable events.” Don’t you love when a bank robbery triggers a series of unpredictable events? Truly one of the best subgenres. It always delivers.

Where to watch Collision Course: Premieres on October 30 on Netflix.