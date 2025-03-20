Everything New on Disney+ in April 2025
April on Disney+ is defined by the end of one show and the start of another. The first few weeks of the month feature the last three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. After Marvel’s latest MCU series winds down, it’s Star Wars’ turn, with the launch of Andor Season 2.
In between and around those two healdiners, there’s also a new David Blaine series, the return of Doctor Who for a second season on Disney+, and a new documentary that tells “the untold story of A Goofy Movie ... featuring key interviews and rare footage, it reveals the film’s impact and why it remains a beloved classic for a generation.” Wow.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in April 2025...
Tuesday, April 1
- Lost Treasures of Rome (S2, 6 episodes)
- National Parks: USA (S1, 5 episodes)
- RoboGobo (S1, 24 episodes)
Disney+ Original
Daredevil: Born Again - Episode 7 at 6pm PT
Thursday, April 3
- Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)
Friday, April 4
- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)
Monday, April 7
New to Disney+
David Blaine Do Not Attempt - Two New Episodes
Not Just a Goof - Premiere
Tuesday, April 8
Disney+ Original
Daredevil: Born Again - Episode 8 at 6pm PT
Wednesday, April 9
- Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 4 episodes)
Friday, April 11
- The Abyss 4K
Disney+ Original
Pets - Premiere
Saturday, April 12
- Titanic: The Digital Resurrection
- To Catch a Smuggler (S8, 8 episodes)
New to Disney+
Doctor Who (Season 2) - Premiere
Tuesday, April 15
Disney+ Original
Daredevil: Born Again - Season Finale at 6pm PT
Wednesday, April 16
- Big City Greens (S4, 7 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S2, 3 episodes)
Friday, April 18
Disney+ Original
Light & Magic (Season 2) - Premiere
Saturday, April 19
New to Disney+
Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 2
Monday, April 21
- Secret of the Penguins (S1, 3 episodes)
Tuesday, April 22
- ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (S1, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Original
Andor (Season 2) - Three-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
Sea Lions of the Galapagos - Premiere
Guardians of the Galapagos - Premiere
Friday, April 25
- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium
Saturday, April 26
New to Disney+
Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 3
Tuesday, April 29
New to Disney+
Andor (Season 2) - Three New Episodes at 6pm PT
Wednesday, April 30
- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S5, 7 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)