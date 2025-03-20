Everything New on Disney+ in April 2025

April on Disney+ is defined by the end of one show and the start of another. The first few weeks of the month feature the last three episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. After Marvel’s latest MCU series winds down, it’s Star Wars’ turn, with the launch of Andor Season 2.

In between and around those two healdiners, there’s also a new David Blaine series, the return of Doctor Who for a second season on Disney+, and a new documentary that tells “the untold story of A Goofy Movie ... featuring key interviews and rare footage, it reveals the film’s impact and why it remains a beloved classic for a generation.” Wow.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in April 2025...

Tuesday, April 1

- Lost Treasures of Rome (S2, 6 episodes)

- National Parks: USA (S1, 5 episodes)

- RoboGobo (S1, 24 episodes)

Disney+ Original

Daredevil: Born Again - Episode 7 at 6pm PT

Thursday, April 3

- Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

Friday, April 4

- Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

Monday, April 7

New to Disney+

David Blaine Do Not Attempt - Two New Episodes

Not Just a Goof - Premiere

Tuesday, April 8

Disney+ Original

Daredevil: Born Again - Episode 8 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, April 9

- Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 4 episodes)

Friday, April 11

- The Abyss 4K

Disney+ Original

Pets - Premiere

Saturday, April 12

- Titanic: The Digital Resurrection

- To Catch a Smuggler (S8, 8 episodes)

New to Disney+

Doctor Who (Season 2) - Premiere

Tuesday, April 15

Disney+ Original

Daredevil: Born Again - Season Finale at 6pm PT

Wednesday, April 16

- Big City Greens (S4, 7 episodes)

- SuperKitties (S2, 3 episodes)

Friday, April 18

Disney+ Original

Light & Magic (Season 2) - Premiere

Saturday, April 19

New to Disney+

Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 2

Monday, April 21

- Secret of the Penguins (S1, 3 episodes)

Tuesday, April 22

- ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (S1, 4 episodes)

Disney+ Original

Andor (Season 2) - Three-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

Sea Lions of the Galapagos - Premiere

Guardians of the Galapagos - Premiere

Friday, April 25

- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Saturday, April 26

New to Disney+

Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 3

Tuesday, April 29

New to Disney+

Andor (Season 2) - Three New Episodes at 6pm PT

Wednesday, April 30

- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S5, 7 episodes)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

