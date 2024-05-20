Everything New on Disney+ in June 2024
There’s one undeniable star of the show on Disney+ in June: The Acolyte, the new Star Wars prequel show from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland about a mystery set in the days of the High Republic. The impressive cast includes Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, and Carrie-Anne Moss as a Jedi Master named Indara.
Honestly there’s not a ton of other new stuff coming to Disney+ in June. There’s a new animated series inspired by The Little Mermaid for preschool kids called Ariel, and more new episodes of the current season of Doctor Who. There’s also a new documentary about the making of World of Frozen (that’s the theme park land, not the movies), plus a Big City Greens movie, and
Here’s everything new on Disney+ in June 2024...
Saturday, June 1
New Library Titles
- For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen
Monday, June 3
New Library Titles
- World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)
Tuesday, June 4
New Library Titles
- Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (S1, 4 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
The Acolyte - Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
Wednesday, June 5
New Library Titles
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)
Friday, June 7
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
New to Disney+
Doctor Who - Episode, “Rogue”
Saturday, June 8
New Library Titles
- Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
Sunday, June 9
New Library Titles
Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary:
- Crazy Over Daisy
- Out on a Limb
- DIY Duck
Tuesday, June 11
Disney+ Originals
The Acolyte - Episode 3 at 6pm PT
Wednesday, June 12
New Library Titles
- Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
Friday, June 14
New to Disney+
Doctor Who - Episode: The Legend of Ruby Sunday
Tuesday, June 18
New Library Titles
- Clotilda: The Return Home
Disney+ Originals
The Acolyte - Episode 4 at 6pm PT
Wednesday, June 19
New Library Titles
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
- To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)
Friday, June 21
New to Disney+
Doctor Who - Episode “Empire of Death”
Tuesday, June 25
Disney+ Originals
The Acolyte - Episode 5 at 6pm PT
Wednesday, June 26
New Library Titles
- Beaches
- Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)
- Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode “Tiny Haunted Houses”)
- Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)
Friday, June 28
New to Disney+
Disney Jr.’s Ariel - Season 1, 8 episodes
Saturday, June 29
New Library Titles
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S5,8 episodes)
- Paranormal State (S6, 8 episodes)
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 11 episodes)