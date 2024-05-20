There’s one undeniable star of the show on Disney+ in June: The Acolyte, the new Star Wars prequel show from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland about a mystery set in the days of the High Republic. The impressive cast includes Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Dafne Keen, Manny Jacinto, and Carrie-Anne Moss as a Jedi Master named Indara.

Honestly there’s not a ton of other new stuff coming to Disney+ in June. There’s a new animated series inspired by The Little Mermaid for preschool kids called Ariel, and more new episodes of the current season of Doctor Who. There’s also a new documentary about the making of World of Frozen (that’s the theme park land, not the movies), plus a Big City Greens movie, and

Here’s everything new on Disney+ in June 2024...

Saturday, June 1

New Library Titles

- For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen

Monday, June 3

New Library Titles

- World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)

Tuesday, June 4

New Library Titles

- Erased: WW2's Heroes of Color (S1, 4 episodes)

THE ACOLYTE Lucasfilm loading...

READ MORE: The One Big Problem With X-Men ’97’s Great First Season

Disney+ Originals

The Acolyte - Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

Wednesday, June 5

New Library Titles

- Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

Friday, June 7

New Library Titles

- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

New to Disney+

Doctor Who - Episode, “Rogue”

Saturday, June 8

New Library Titles

- Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

Sunday, June 9

New Library Titles

Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary:

- Crazy Over Daisy

- Out on a Limb

- DIY Duck

THE ACOLYTE Lucasfilm loading...

Tuesday, June 11

Disney+ Originals

The Acolyte - Episode 3 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, June 12

New Library Titles

- Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 episodes)

- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

Friday, June 14

New to Disney+

Doctor Who - Episode: The Legend of Ruby Sunday

Tuesday, June 18

New Library Titles

- Clotilda: The Return Home

THE ACOLYTE Lucasfilm loading...

Disney+ Originals

The Acolyte - Episode 4 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, June 19

New Library Titles

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)

- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

- To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)

- Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)

Friday, June 21

New to Disney+

Doctor Who - Episode “Empire of Death”

Tuesday, June 25

Disney+ Originals

The Acolyte - Episode 5 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, June 26

New Library Titles

- Beaches

- Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)

- Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode “Tiny Haunted Houses”)

- Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)

Disney Disney loading...

Friday, June 28

New to Disney+

Disney Jr.’s Ariel - Season 1, 8 episodes

Saturday, June 29

New Library Titles

- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S5,8 episodes)

- Paranormal State (S6, 8 episodes)

- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 11 episodes)

Sign up for Disney+ here.