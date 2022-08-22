Everything New on Disney Plus in September
After a fairly lean summer, Disney+ has a very busy September planned, including a ton of new premieres on September 8, which the company has dubbed “Disney+ Day.” That’s when the streaming service will get the premieres of Thor: Love and Thunder and Robert Zemeckis’ new live-action version of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks. (He plays Geppetto, not Pinocchio.) There’s also making-of films on Love and Thunder and the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.
Later in the month, Star Wars’ new show Andor debuts. The prequel to Rogue One stars Diego Luna, reprising his role from the film, and tracing his path to the events that made him a hero to the Rebel Alliance. The show debuts with a three-episode premiere in September. And there are weekly episodes of Marvel‘s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as well.
But for many subscribers, the biggest premiere this month is Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to the cult Hallloween classic from the 1990s. The core original cast — Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker — are all back in another kid-friendly horror film about the trio of troublemaking witches, the Sanderson sisters.
Here’s the full list of everything coming to Disney+ in September 2022:
Thursday, September 1
Disney+ Originals
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3
Friday, September 2
New Library Titles
- Al Davis VS. The NFL
- Dickie V
- Elway to Marino
- Nature Boy
- Run Ricky Run
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- The Two Bills
- Year of the Scab
Disney+ Originals
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia - Premiere
Wednesday, September 7
New Library Titles
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
- Europe from Above (S3)
- Europe from Above (S4)
- Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307, “Camp Prom”
Thursday, September 8 - Disney+ Day
New Library Titles
- Frozen (Sing-Along)
- Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
- Thor: Love and Thunder
Disney+ Originals
Cars on the Road - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special) - Premiere
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Growing Up - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder - Premiere
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return - Premiere
Pinocchio - Premiere
Remembering - Premiere
Tierra Incognita - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) - Premiere
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4
Friday, September 9
New Library Titles
- United Sharks of America
Wednesday, September 14
New Library Titles
- First Alaskans (S1)
- In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Short Circuit - New Episode
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308 “Let It Go”
Disney+ Originals
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5
Friday, September 16
New Library Titles
- Coco (Sing-Along)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
Disney+ Originals
Mija - Premiere
Monday, September 19
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Season 31 Premiere (Live)
Wednesday, September 21
New Library Titles
- Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Andor - 3-Episode Premiere
Super/Natural - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, September 22
Disney+ Originals
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6
Friday, September 23
New Library Titles
- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
- Spies in Disguise
- The Call of the Wild
Monday, September 26
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Episode 2 (Live)
Wednesday, September 28
New Library Titles
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 Premiere
Andor - Episode 4
Thursday, September 29
Disney+ Originals
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7
Friday, September 30
New Library Titles
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
- Under Wraps 2
Disney+ Originals
Hocus Pocus 2 - Premiere
