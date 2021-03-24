Everything New on HBO Max in April 2021
We’re entering the fourth month of Warner Bros. presenting all their big-screen movies simultaneously on HBO Max, and in April they’ve got a doozy: Mortal Kombat, the third attempt to turn the long-running fighting game series into a movie franchise, and the first in almost 25 years. The new version, directed by Simon McQuoid, reimagines the concept while still maintaining most of your favorite characters from the old arcade classic, including Sub-Zero and Scorpion, played by Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada, respectively.
Other new HBO Max originals include the premiere of The Nevers, the new show created by Joss Whedon (at least before he left the project during the production of Season 1) and the limited series Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet. If you want to dip back into the catalog, there’s Goodfellas, The Mask of Zorro, Risky Business, and the Tracy/Hepburn classic Adam’s Rib.
April 1:
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Abandon, 2002 (HBO)
Adam's Rib, 1949
All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)
Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
Blindness, 2008 (HBO)
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Bringing Up Baby, 1938
The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
The Collection, 2012 (HBO)
The Color Purple, 1985
Dante's Peak, 1997 (HBO)
Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)
Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Early Man, 2018 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)
Fear, 1996 (HBO)
genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale
Ghost Rider, 2007
Goodfellas, 1990
The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Green Lantern, 2011
Hardball, 2001 (HBO)
Happy Endings
Haywire, 2012 (HBO)
In & Out, 1997 (HBO)
Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)
Let's Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)
The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)
Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere
Man Up, 2015 (HBO)
The Mask of Zorro, 1998
The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)
The Nanny
The Natural, 1984
Now, Voyager, 1942
One Day, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)
Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)
Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)
Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)
Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)
The Return, 2006 (HBO)
Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)
Roger & Me, 1989
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
Space Jam, 1996
Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)
Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)
Stuart Little, 1999
The Shack, 2017 (HBO)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011
Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)
The Warriors, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
The Watch, 2012 (HBO)
White Noise, 2005 (HBO)
The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)
Within, 2016 (HBO)
Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)
April 2:
On the Spectrum
April 3:
Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
April 4:
Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
April 5:
Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 6:
Genndy Tartokovksy's Primal, Season 1B
April 7:
Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
South Side, Season 1
April 9:
Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)
The Other Two, Season 1
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
April 10:
The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)
April 11:
The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)
April 13:
Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
April 15:
Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
April 16:
Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
April 17:
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)
April 18:
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 20:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
April 22:
1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)
First Ladies, 2020
Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)
Rizo, 2020 (HBO)
April 23:
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)
April 24:
Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)
April 26:
The Artist, 2011
April 29:
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D
