Everything New on HBO Max in April 2021

We’re entering the fourth month of Warner Bros. presenting all their big-screen movies simultaneously on HBO Max, and in April they’ve got a doozy: Mortal Kombat, the third attempt to turn the long-running fighting game series into a movie franchise, and the first in almost 25 years. The new version, directed by Simon McQuoid, reimagines the concept while still maintaining most of your favorite characters from the old arcade classic, including Sub-Zero and Scorpion, played by Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada, respectively.

Other new HBO Max originals include the premiere of The Nevers, the new show created by Joss Whedon (at least before he left the project during the production of Season 1) and the limited series Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet. If you want to dip back into the catalog, there’s Goodfellas, The Mask of Zorro, Risky Business, and the Tracy/Hepburn classic Adam’s Rib.

April 1:

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Adam's Rib, 1949

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The Butcher's Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Dante's Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

Let's Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

TriStar

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Now, Voyager, 1942

One Day, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

April 2:

On the Spectrum

April 3:

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

April 4:

Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

April 5:

Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 6:

Genndy Tartokovksy's Primal, Season 1B

April 7:

Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

South Side, Season 1

April 9:

Intemperie (Aka Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 10:

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

HBO

April 11:

The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

April 13:

Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

April 15:

Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

April 16:

Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

April 17:

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

April 18:

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 20:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

April 22:

1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)

First Ladies, 2020

Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)

Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

April 23:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)

April 24:

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

April 26:

The Artist, 2011

April 29:

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

