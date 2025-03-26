Everything New on Netflix in April 2025

At this point, you know the drill: New month, dozens of new movies and shows on Netflix. If you’re a Black Mirror fan, you’re gonna get a new batch of stories — including a sequel to one of the anthology’s most popular episodes, “USS Callister.”

You returns in April as well, along with David Letterman’s Netflix talk series. There are documentaries about street food, diamond heists, and kidfluencing, whatever horrible nightmarish thing that is. Plus, Netflix also has a new animated series based on the popular video game series Devil May Cry.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in April 2025.

Avail. 4/1/25

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (...and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

Avail. 4/2/25

Banger -- NETFLIX FILM

When cops recruit a has-been DJ to bust a quirky criminal gang with ties to his rival, he spots a chance to mix his way back to the top with a banger.

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A flavorful exploration of Mexico's street food scene, where the beloved garnacha takes center stage, sparks debates and unites fans with every bite.

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favorites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

Avail. 4/3/25

Devil May Cry -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world's best hope for salvation.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

With trust in short supply, the Camp Fam moves forward in their quest to outsmart a clever foe. But new threats and surprises await them at every turn.

PULSE -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dr. Danny Simms and her fellow early-career doctors navigate complex cases — both medical and interpersonal — in a Miami emergency room.

Avail. 4/4/25

Karma -- NETFLIX SERIES

A fateful accident intertwines six lives in a thrilling tale of karma and crime, where each must face their own dark truths and connections.

TEST -- NETFLIX FILM

The worlds of three people converge during a historic cricket match, ultimately forcing them to make life-altering decisions.

Avail. 4/7/25

Blippi's Job Show -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Blippi and Meekah are on a mission to learn about all kinds of jobs. From driving a monster truck to making pizzas, there's no job too big or too small!

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

A bucket, a mic and one minute to win over Tony Hinchcliffe and a panel of famous guests. This is stand-up at its most unforgiving — and unpredictable.

Avail. 4/8/25

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Follow the 2024 Sox on and off the field for a never-before-seen glimpse into the lives of major league baseball players as they grapple with the mental pressure and physical demands of a grueling 162-game season.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Released from prison into a world where Lenny and Dan are living the life he always wanted, Moritz hatches an elaborate scheme to get back on top.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B -- NETFLIX SERIES

On a remote island, Kian84 hosts a quirky B&B escape, where BTS' Jin and Ji Ye-eun lead guests through playful exploits and delightful chaos.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Dave sits down with Grammy winner Miley Cyrus and basketball icon Charles Barkley for a fresh set of revealing interviews about their lives and careers.

Avail. 4/9/25

The Addams Family

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Billions of views. Millions of dollars. Hundreds of accusations. This explosive docuseries explores the shadowy world of child influencers, honing in on the disturbing allegations of abuse surrounding popular internet celebrity Piper Rockelle and her momager Tiffany Smith.

The Dad Quest -- NETFLIX FILM

When a father-son duo learns that they may not be biologically related, the two embark on a wild adventure through Mexico to find the truth.

The Hating Game

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When Layla makes a mistake over summer break that threatens all of the island's magic — and its unicorns — the riders saddle up to help set things right.

Avail. 4/10/25

Black Mirror: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series will return with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure “USS Callister.”

Frozen Hot Boys -- NETFLIX FILM

To reunite with her father, a teacher at a youth rehabilitation center convinces a crew of teen misfits to enter a snow sculpting contest in Japan.

Moonrise -- NETFLIX ANIME

After rebel forces attack Earth, a carefree heir becomes the prime suspect and joins a special military unit to find the true mastermind on the Moon.

North of North -- NETFLIX SERIES

A young Inuk woman wants to build a new future for herself after a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage. But it won't be easy in a small Arctic town where everybody knows your business.

Avail. 4/11/25

The Gardener -- NETFLIX SERIES

Elmer's mother used his lack of feelings to turn him into a hitman. But when he falls for his next victim, their cover as calm local gardeners wavers.

Meet the Khumalos -- NETFLIX FILM

Two moms — once best friends, now arch-enemies — start a neighborhood war against each other when they find out their kids are head-over-heels in love.

Avail. 4/12/25

Resident Playbook -- NETFLIX SERIES

First-year OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Center navigate the chaos of their work and personal lives, all in their quest to become exceptional doctors.

Avail. 4/13/25

Life or Something Like It

Avail. 4/15/25

The Glass Dome -- NETFLIX SERIES

When her friend's daughter goes missing, criminologist Lejla joins the search — and must confront the haunting trauma of her own childhood abduction.

Young Sheldon: Season 7

Avail. 4/16/25

Baby Mama

The Diamond Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This stranger-than-fiction crime caper follows the attempted robbery of a precious gem, told by the gangsters who did it and the police on their tail.

I Am Not Mendoza -- NETFLIX SERIES

Good-hearted Julián is kidnapped to impersonate a corrupt casino owner, marry his fiancée and outwit the mafia — though romance was never part of the plan.

Project UFO -- NETFLIX SERIES

A smug TV host and a small-town ufologist work to uncover the origins of an alleged UFO sighting, splitting the nation in a storm of doubts and beliefs.

Avail. 4/17/25

Istanbul Encyclopedia -- NETFLIX SERIES

A young student moves in with an estranged family friend in Istanbul, trading her humble hometown for a city that tests her identity — and convictions.

Ransom Canyon -- NETFLIX SERIES

Secrets, love and lies intertwine as rancher Staten Kirkland follows his heart, fights to protect his land and investigates a painful personal loss.

Avail. 4/18/25

iHostage -- NETFLIX FILM

When a gunman enters an Apple Store in the heart of Amsterdam, the police face a delicate challenge to resolve the standoff. Inspired by true events.

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This gripping documentary revisits the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history.

Avail. 4/19/25

Heavenly Ever After -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/21/25

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rescued from poachers, an endangered baby pangolin embarks on a journey back to the wild with help from a devoted human guardian in this documentary.

Avail. 4/23/25

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The untold stories and human tragedy behind Latin America's deadliest air disaster are investigated in this three-part documentary series.

Battle Camp -- NETFLIX SERIES

Netflix reality stars duke it out in hair-raising physical challenges and scheme to avoid elimination to win $250K in this adventurous competition show.

Bullet Train Explosion -- NETFLIX FILM

When panic erupts on a Tokyo-bound bullet train that will explode if it slows below 100 kph, authorities race against time to save everyone on board.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

This documentary series grants exclusive access to Carlos Alcaraz: off the tennis court, a regular guy; on the court, the world's youngest No. 1 ever.

UnBroken

Avail. 4/24/25

A Dog's Way Home

You: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Avail. 4/25/25

Havoc -- NETFLIX FILM

After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Challenges and adventures await the young Trainers as they advance their Terastallization skills and uncover more information about Terapagos.

Avail. 4/28/25

Chef's Table: Legends -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Emmy-nominated series celebrates four culinary giants — Jamie Oliver, José Andrés, Alice Waters and Thomas Keller — who changed how the world eats.

Avail. 4/30/25

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When their druid forgets how to prepare the magic potion, Asterix and Obelix must defend the Gauls as Caesar plots to use an ancient law against them.

The Eternaut -- NETFLIX SERIES

One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.

Exterritorial -- NETFLIX FILM

When her son vanishes inside a US consulate, ex-special forces soldier Sara does everything in her power to find him — and uncovers a dark conspiracy.

Turning Point: The Vietnam War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the Gulf of Tonkin incident to the fall of Saigon, this thought-provoking documentary series examines the cost and consequences of the Vietnam War.

