Everything New on Netflix in December 2021

The final month of 2021 on Netflix includes the return of arguably the service’s two biggest shows: The Witcher, which returns on December 17 with its second season, and Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid continuation that debuts its fourth season on December 31.

But this is Netflix, so there are several dozen more movies and shows premiering on top of that, including Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch, the animated film Back to the Outback, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, The Lost Daughter. Plus, there’s new seasons of Emily in Paris, Lost in Space, and The Great British Baking Show: Holidays.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in December 2021:

Avail. 12/1/21

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN -- NETFLIX ANIME

The legacy of the Joestar family continues with Jolyne as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Kayko and Kokosh -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Two Slavic warriors do everything in their power to defend the village of Mirmiłowo from the evil order of Knaveknights.

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From an all-inclusive vacation to an extravagant Sweet 16 party, Kayko and Kokosh continue to stumble into different misadventures.

Lost in Space: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In an epic final season, the Robinsons' survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.

The Power of the Dog -- NETFLIX FILM

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool's Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Fox

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

Avail. 12/2/21

The Alpinist

Coyotes​​ -- NETFLIX SERIES

A close group of summer campers finds diamonds in the woods, setting off a wild ordeal that tests their friendship — and puts their lives in danger.

Escalona: Season 1

SINGLE ALL THE WAY -- NETFLIX FILM

Peter asks his best friend to pose as his boyfriend on a Christmas visit home, but their plan — and feelings — change when his family plays matchmaker.

The Whole Truth -- NETFLIX FILM

When two siblings stumble on a strange hole in the wall of their grandparents’ house, horrifying incidents reveal sinister secrets about their family.

Avail. 12/3/21

Cobalt Blue -- NETFLIX FILM

When an aspiring author and his free-spirited sister both fall for the enigmatic paying guest at their home, ensuing events rock their traditional family.

Coming Out Colton -- NETFLIX SERIES

Former professional football player and star of THE BACHELOR Colton Underwood embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The campers leave Isla Nublar behind, only to wash ashore on strange new terrain that's crawling with threats — and closely guarded secrets.

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The stakes couldn't be higher for the embattled Professor as he races to get the gold — and more importantly, his team — out of the bank.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Familiar faces return to the tent to make delicious mincemeat of the competition and be crowned star baker by hosts Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Mixtape -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1999, 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape made by her late parents. She sets out to find the songs — and learn more about her mom and dad.

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It's the end of an era for the showrunners and actors behind "Money Heist," who share secrets about filming while saying goodbye to the beloved series.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Only available on Netflix in the US, Latin America, Spain, Russia, Poland and Greece

When Shaun's hunt for a bigger stocking hits a snag, the whole farm sets out on a wild holiday adventure — complete with a sleigh!

Avail. 12/5/21

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

Avail. 12/6/21

David and the Elves -- NETFLIX FILM

A jaded, overworked elf runs off to the real world where he tries to experience the magic of Christmas with the help of a newly befriended young boy.

Voir -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays.

Avail. 12/7/21

Centaurworld: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Horse embarks on a mission to build an army and defeat the Nowhere King. It won't be easy, but she's got the herd by her side — and Rider back home.

Go Dog Go: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Adventurous pups Tag and Scooch are going everywhere this season, from exciting places all around Pawston to the bright lights of Chew York City!

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

With her first hour-long Netflix comedy special, Nicole Byer's Big Beautiful Weirdo is sexy, fun and honest. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, the city where she first got her start in stand-up, Nicole discusses everything from how she basically is a vegan (she's just doing her part), what she's looking for in a man, just how crazy this past year-and-a-half has been and much more. Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo as it premieres globally on Netflix on December 7, 2021.

Avail. 12/8/21

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Carolin Kebekus unpacks the many headaches of the Christmas season, from intense hangovers to the agony of Advent calendars to a big gift-giving gap.

Avail. 12/9/21

Asakusa Kid -- NETFLIX FILM

Before he hit it big, Takeshi Kitano got his start apprenticing with comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as his star rises, his mentor's declines.

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A kitchen fire, a classroom showdown and a call from the hospital set in motion a flurry of family reckonings and relationship crises.

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Surrounded by family and friends, Zezé Di Camargo and daughter Wanessa spend time together and collaborate creatively in this exclusive reality series.

Avail. 12/10/21

Anonymously Yours -- NETFLIX FILM

After an accidental text message turns into a digital friendship, Vale and Alex start crushing on each other without realizing they've met in real life.

Aranyak -- NETFLIX SERIES

Political ploys, personal agendas and a beastly myth all surface as two mismatched hill station cops navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder.

Back to the Outback -- NETFLIX FILM

They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold — and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home.

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral -- NETFLIX SERIES

A year after last year's Christmas disaster, Tumi finds herself in the center of another holiday family mess when a relative suddenly passes away.

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this coming-of-age reality series set in Austin, Texas, 20-somethings navigate love and friendship and start a new adventure: life.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, this adult animation, live-action hybrid celebrates the campy, Saturday-morning shows of the '80s and '90s.

The Shack

Still Out of My League -- NETFLIX FILM

After breaking up with her dreamboat, Marta finds love with an artist. But life throws a few twists into the mix for the ailing woman and her friends.

Two -- NETFLIX FILM

Two strangers awaken to discover their abdomens have been sewn together, and are further shocked when they learn who's behind their horrifying ordeal.

The Unforgivable -- NETFLIX FILM

Released from prison into a society that won't forgive her, a woman convicted of murder searches for the little sister she was forced to leave behind.

Avail. 12/11/21

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy -- NETFLIX SERIES

On the motorbike road trip of their dreams, buddies Rain and Ro Hong-chul relax and unwind as they delight in tasty eats and scenic locales around Korea.

Avail. 12/12/21

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

Avail. 12/13/21

Eye in the Sky

Avail. 12/14/21

The Future Diary -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this reality series, complete strangers meet and receive a diary holding the script to their very own love story. Will true romance follow?

Russell Howard: Lubricant -- NETFLIX COMEDY

This two-part special features comic Russell Howard's delayed-yet-delighted return to the stage and a look at his life during an unexpected lockdown.

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Summersette's biggest baddies join forces on New Year’s Eve to battle Zoey and the Beam Team. But cool cousin Zara powers up to help save the day!

Avail. 12/15/21

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe -- NETFLIX SERIES

Just as Cayetana is trying to get over her ex--boyfriend, with the help of her new friend Felipe, the prince reappears in her life.

The Giver

The Hand of God -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1980s Naples, young Fabietto pursues his love for football as family tragedy strikes, shaping his uncertain but promising future as a filmmaker.

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa -- NETFLIX SERIES

The agents at the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty mix business with fun as they rule the waterfront of a hot Tampa luxury real estate market.

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

Avail. 12/16/21

A California Christmas: City Lights -- NETFLIX FILM

A year after their romance took root, Callie and Joseph are leaving the ranch for family business in San Francisco with wedding bells on the horizon.

A Naija Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

A mother's Christmas wish — and the grand prize that comes with it — sets off a fierce competition between her sons.

Aggretsuko: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Retsuko turns up the volume to stop Haida from making the biggest mistake ever when a sly new company president takes the office to a new extreme.

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A baby pufferfish travels through a wondrous, microscopic world full of fantastical creatures as he searches for a home in the Great Barrier Reef.

Avail. 12/17/21

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The final season takes the Spy Racers around the world — from the Alps to the Arctic and back home to LA — as they battle their toughest enemy ever!

The Witcher: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The epic series of monsters, magic and fate returns for a second season.

Avail. 12/18/21

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls -- NETFLIX SERIES

Cursed since birth and exempt from death, a revenge-driven immortal sets out on a quest to reclaim his soul and end a 600-year-old vendetta.

Oldboy

Avail. 12/19/21

What Happened in Oslo -- NETFLIX SERIES

Set amidst the Oslo Accords of 1993, this thriller centers on a disturbing crime with far-reaching implications.

Avail. 12/20/21

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar -- NETFLIX SERIES

When Samuel is threatened with eviction from his childhood home, Omar proposes an alluring idea to raise money.

Avail. 12/21/21

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Comedy icon Jim Gaffigan offers some thoughts on the hot mess that was 2021, as well as his takes on marching bands, billionaires in space and more.

Grumpy Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

A family trip to the beach turns crazy when Servando and Alicia, Alma's willful aunt, start an over-the-top competition to control Christmas.

Avail. 12/22/21

Emily in Paris: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

More fun. More fashion. More faux pas. As Emily finds her footing in Paris, the fallout from a night of passion could send her stumbling into trouble.

Avail. 12/23/21

Elite Short Stories: Patrick -- NETFLIX SERIES

Patrick's trip to a cabin in the woods during Christmastime results in an unexpected but significant outcome.

Avail. 12/24/21

1000 Miles from Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

A Christmas tale, a romantic comedy and the story of a man in his 30s who learns — reluctantly — to get carried away by the Christmas spirit.

Don't Look Up -- NETFLIX FILM

Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.

Minnal Murali -- NETFLIX FILM

A tailor gains special powers after being struck by lightning, but must take down an unexpected foe if he is to become the superhero his hometown needs.

The Silent Sea -- NETFLIX SERIES

During a perilous 24-hour mission on the moon, space explorers try to retrieve samples from an abandoned research facility steeped in classified secrets.

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Nobita travels to the future to show his beloved grandma his bride, but adult Nobita has fled his own wedding. Can he ever be a good husband to Shizuka?

Vicky and Her Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM

After her mom's death, a heartbroken girl and her dad settle in wild, beautiful Cantal. Can a special creature help her heal? Inspired by a true story.

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Avail. 12/25/21

Single’s Inferno -- NETFLIX SERIES

Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Jimmy Carr finds humor in the darkest of places in this stand-up special that features his dry, sardonic wit — and some jokes he calls "career enders."

Stories of a Generation - with Pope Francis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pope Francis and other men and women all over the world aged 70+ — both famous and everyday people — share their life stories with young filmmakers.

Avail. 12/26/21

Lulli -- NETFLIX FILM

After getting electrocuted by an MRI machine, an ambitious young medical student begins to hear the thoughts of others. Starring Larissa Manoela.

Avail. 12/28/21

Word Party Presents: Math! -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Count numbers, compare shapes and find patterns with baby animals Franny, Bailey, Kip, Lulu and Tilly as they use math and sing songs to solve problems.

Avail. 12/29/21

Anxious People -- NETFLIX SERIES

Anxious People is a drama comedy about a bank robber failing miserably by robbing a cashless bank and ends up taking eight persons hostage during an open house. After giving up, the apartment is stormed by the two dysfunctional police officers Jack and Jim, who also happen to be father and son. There is just one problem: The apartment is... empty. In a series of contradictory testimonies afterwards, the hostages tell their version of what really happened whereupon a classic - but hilarious - puzzle mystery develops. All while the hostages share a common secret that is creating a unique and almost unbreakable bond between them.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The second installment of an ongoing documentary series about how certain locations became accomplices to crimes that took place there. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer will examine how the danger and depravity of New York’s Times Square in the late 1970s and early 1980s made it possible for one man to commit — and nearly get away with — unthinkable acts in a nearly lawless area rife with drugs and sex work. These three episodes will delve into the social and systemic forces that allowed horrific crimes to go unnoticed for too long.

Avail. 12/30/21

Kitz -- NETFLIX SERIES

Seeking revenge on the girl she blames for her brother's death, a 19-year-old waitress infiltrates the glitzy world of a group of wealthy teens.

Hilda and the Mountain King -- NETFLIX FILM

When Hilda wakes up in the body of a troll, she must use her wits and courage to get back home, become human again — and save the city of Trolberg.

Avail. 12/31/21

Cobra Kai: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

The Lost Daughter -- NETFLIX FILM

A woman's quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.

Queer Eye: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Emmy® Award-winning Queer Eye returns in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC. Get ready, y’all! This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a homebase in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans.

Stay Close -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new Harlan Coben mystery with the signature blend of twisty intrigue, soapy drama, and unraveling secrets.

Seal Team -- NETFLIX FILM

Fearless seal Quinn assembles a squad of misfit recruits to stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea.

