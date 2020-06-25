Everything New on Netflix in July

Netflix has dozens — literally dozens — of new shows and movies in July, with new stuff to watch almost every single day of the month. Someone needs to calculate how many hours of content they’re releasing and figure out how much it’s even physically possible to consume in 30 days time. My guess is it’s a tiny percentage of the total stuff on the list below.

The highlights include The Old Guard, a new action film starring Charlize Theron and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, an update of the cult classic TV series Unsolved Mysteries, a new season of The Umbrella Academy, and something called Down to Earth With Zac Efron in which “actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live.”

Zac Efron, thank you.

Here’s the full list of new titles on Netflix in July. Get watching:

Avail. 7/1/20

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Chico Bon Bon and his Fix-It Force crew are on call to solve any problem, from heating up a cold cup of cocoa to rescuing a sandwich from a safe.

Deadwind: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Corruption and murder collide as Helsinki detectives Sofia Karppi and Sakari Nurmi scour the city for the rumored connection.

Say I Do -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream weddings really do come true as experts Jeremiah Brent, Thai Nguyen and Gabriele Bertaccini help couples pull off their perfect celebration.

Under the Riccione Sun -- NETFLIX FILM

While vacationing on the beaches of Riccione, a group of teens become friends and help each other manage romantic relationships and summer crushes.

Unsolved Mysteries -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

#Anne Frank - Parallel Stories

A Bridge Too Far

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

A Walk to Remember

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

Fiddler on the Roof

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Season 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler's List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

The Art of War

The Devil's Advocate

The F**k-It List

The Firm

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Town

The Witches

This Christmas

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro

Winchester

Avail. 7/2/20

Thiago Ventura: POKAS -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In a rollicking special, Thiago Ventura jokes about life in the hood, politics and more, explaining how actions speak louder than words.

Warrior Nun -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After waking up in a morgue, an orphaned teen discovers she now possesses superpowers as the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret sect of demon-hunting nuns.

Avail. 7/3/20

The Baby-Sitters Club -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Netflix’s new series THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer.

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Lidia's biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco's regime.

Desperados -- NETFLIX FILM

A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp & Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.

JU-ON: Origins -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A paranormal researcher searches obsessively for a cursed home where something terrible happened to a mother and her child long ago.

Southern Survival -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The BattlBox crew tests out a variety of products designed to help people survive dangerous situations, including fires, explosions and intruders.

Avail. 7/5/20

ONLY

Avail. 7/6/20

A Kid from Coney Island

Avail. 7/7/20

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Avail. 7/8/20

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Astrologer Walter Mercado, with 120 million viewers at his peak, was sui generis: a peacock in macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a courier of hope.

Stateless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

At an Australian immigration detention center, four strangers — a troubled woman, an anguished refugee, a bureaucrat and a struggling dad — cross paths.

Was It Love? -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When four very different men appear in her life, a single mother who hasn't dated in years begins to rediscover love — and herself.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Avail. 7/9/20

Japan Sinks: 2020 -- NETFLIX ANIME

After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, one family's resolve is tested on a journey of survival through the sinking archipelago.

The Protector: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vizier and the Immortals rule over modern Istanbul, Hakan travels to the past to stop a war, and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation.

Avail. 7/10/20

The Claudia Kishi Club -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Asian American creatives pay passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting "Baby-Sitters Club" character in this heartfelt documentary short.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this travel show, actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in search of healthy, sustainable ways to live.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Best friends George and Harold — along with their classmates and tyrannical principal — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Hello Ninja: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In their third season, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan.

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this reality show, six singles meet five different blind dates at trendy hot spots in São Paulo. Who will they choose for a second date?

The Old Guard -- NETFLIX FILM

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.

The Twelve -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must decide the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.

Avail. 7/14/20

The Business of Drugs -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

To detail how drugs push people into risky — even deadly — behaviors, former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox investigates the economics of six illicit substances.

On est ensemble (We Are One) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Activists around the world fight injustice and drive social change in this documentary that follows their participation in the music video “Solidarité.”

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Urzila Carlson keeps the laughs coming with thoughts on "The Biggest Loser," sex tapes and boxed wine in a stand-up special from Melbourne, Australia.

Avail. 7/15/20

Dark Desire -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.

Gli Infedeli (The Players) -- NETFLIX FILM

From campy lies to sexy surprises, this collection of vignettes captures the follies of several men as they fumble with fidelity and relationships.

Skin Decision: Before and After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and skin-care expert Nurse Jamie use the latest procedures to transform clients and bring out their best selves.

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

Avail. 7/16/20

Fatal Affair -- NETFLIX FILM

Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps), only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she'd realized. FATAL AFFAIR is directed by Peter Sullivan.

Indian Matchmaking -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

MILF -- NETFLIX FILM

Three best friends in their 40s start relationships with younger men while on vacation.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Avail. 7/17/20

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Brazilian cattle-ranching town, adolescents panic when they're threatened by the outbreak of a contagious infection transmitted by kissing.

Cursed -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Funan

Avail. 7/18/20

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

Avail. 7/19/20

The Last Dance

In the fall of 1997, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls began their quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years. But despite all Jordan had achieved since his sensational debut 13 years earlier, “The Last Dance,” as coach Phil Jackson called it, would be shadowed by tension with the club’s front office and the overwhelming sense that this was the last time the world would ever see the greatest player of all time, and his extraordinary teammates, in full flight.

Avail. 7/20/20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love -- NETFLIX FAMILY

On the heels of the Fall Ball, Ashley continues her California adventure — and explores the thrills and spills of teen romance.

Avail. 7/21/20

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Moritz and the MyDrugs crew ramp up their hustle, the online drug shop grows more successful — and even more dangerous.

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Award-winning actor, comedian, and presenter Jack Whitehall is back with more hilarious quips and shocking stories in his second Netflix original comedy special, Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking. The hour-long set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack's [in]famous father, and an uncomfortable story from the Berlin airport. Filmed at Wembley Stadium in January of this year, Jack Whitehall: I'm Only Joking premieres globally on Netflix on July 21, 2020.

Street Food: Latin America -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the creators of CHEF'S TABLE, the hit series STREET FOOD returns for a new culinary adventure. The newest installment will travel to six countries in Latin America and explore the vibrant street food culture of Oaxaca, Mexico; Salvador, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Bogota, Colombia; and La Paz, Bolivia. Each episode highlights the stories of perseverance and culture that bring life to each country's cuisine.

Avail. 7/22/20

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This docuseries chronicles how the feds took down the five mafia empires of New York City at the height of their powers during the 1980s.

Love on the Spectrum -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Finding love can be hard for anyone. For young adults on the autism spectrum, exploring the unpredictable world of dating can be even more complicated.

Norsemen: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This season of the Norwegian Viking comedy goes back in time to tell the story that led to Season 1. Don’t worry, there is still plenty of pillaging and plundering.

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion

Signs -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When a young woman's murder shows similarities to a decade-old cold case, a new police commander must break the silence permeating an Owl Mountain town.

Spotlight

Avail. 7/23/20

The Larva Island Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The island adventures of silly larva buddies Yellow and Red get a feature-length treatment, taking their slapstick fun to the next level.

Avail. 7/24/20

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this new singing contest, players face off on some of the biggest hits, and the jackpot of up to 30,000 euros grows every time they hit the right note.

Animal Crackers -- NETFLIX FILM

A family inherits a neglected circus ... along with a magical box of animal crackers that turn whoever eats one into a real, live animal.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When a musical dragon with a beautiful voice hypnotizes the dragons and people of Huttsgalor, the Rescue Riders have to find a way to break the spell.

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.

Ofrenda a la tormenta -- NETFLIX FILM

Amaia investigates several suspicious infant deaths and horrific rituals. Meanwhile, people around her risk grave danger. Part 3 in the Baztan Trilogy.

Avail. 7/26/20

Banana Split

Shameless: Season 10

Avail. 7/28/20

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Netflix’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series Last Chance U returns for Season 5 in a brand new setting to give viewers a raw, authentic look at the junior college football program at Laney College in the heart of Oakland, CA. After clinching the title of state and national champions in 2018, the Laney Eagles have a hard season to follow and a lot to prove. Going into his eighth season and having built the program from the ground up, powerhouse head coach John Beam must fight to rally the team amidst countless setbacks. Season 5 brings intensity both on and off the field as players battle injuries, stress, and personal demons while finding much needed support in the community and taking pride in their scrappy mentality and motto “Laney Built.”

Avail. 7/29/20

The Hater -- NETFLIX FILM

A duplicitous young man finds success in the dark world of social media smear tactics — but his virtual vitriol soon has violent real-life consequences.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Journalist Raphael Rowe lives like an inmate while investigating dangerous prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius and Lesotho.

Avail. 7/30/20

Pirates Who Don't Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy -- NETFLIX ANIME

On their dying planet, the Autobots and Decepticons battle fiercely for control of the AllSpark in the Transformers universe's origin story.

Avail. 7/31/20

Get Even -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Four teen enemies band together to exact revenge on their bullies until they get blamed for a crime they didn’t commit. Will they get mad — or get even?

Latte and the Magic Waterstone -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In this animated adventure, brave hedgehog Latte sets out to retrieve a magic stone from a greedy bear king and restore water flow to the forest.

Seriously Single -- NETFLIX FILM

Two besties with polar opposite views of men, sex and love navigate the complicated singles scene together in this romantic comedy.

The Speed Cubers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Discover the special bond — and uncommon competitive spirit — shared by the world's Rubik's Cube-solving record breakers in this documentary.

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Four teams of brilliant bakers battle it out for sugary success as they race against each other and the clock over three rounds of competition. This season the challenges are harder, the creations are more spectacular and the rewards are even sweeter. Hosted by Hunter March, judges Candace Nelson & Adriano Zumbo return for the Extra Sweet season.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The super-powered Hargreeves siblings return for Season 2.

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After years of stealing jewelry, Zulema and Macarena recruit four other women for a final heist worth millions, to take place at a narco family wedding.