One of these months I am gonna watch every single thing that Netflix adds to its streaming service in a four-week stretch. I’m going to stop doing my job, I won’t leave the house, I will ignore my wife and children. I’ll just watch it all. And what a month it will be.

It won’t be in November, though. There’s just too much stuff to watch on Netflix in November. No one could possibly watch it all. There’s Peter Berg’s new football film The Mosquito Bowl, based on a book by Buzz Bissinger, the author of Friday Night Lights (which Berg previously adapted two different times, for film and TV). There’s a Jessica Chastain thriller where she plays a country singer searching for her missing niece. There’s a new animated riff on Cinderella called Steps. There’s new episodes of Keira Knightley’s Black Doves, and a reality game show about winning a mall. (It better come with a functioning Orange Julius stand.)

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November of 2026:

Avail. 11/1/26

100 días para enamorarnos: Season 1

A Sudden Case of Christmas

Air Force One

Barbie in the Nutcracker

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Bridesmaids

Cliffhanger

The Croods

The Day After Tomorrow

El Chema: Season 1

Falsa identidad: Seasons 1-2

Fury

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Happy’s Place: Season 2

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Looper

Mistletoe Murders: Seasons 1-2

The Mummy

No Sleep 'Til Christmas

Public Enemies

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

The Red Road: Seasons 1-2

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Richard Jewell

Same Time, Next Christmas

Stand by Me

Weekend at Bernie's

Whiplash

Avail. 11/3/26

A Cinderella Christmas Ball

Netflix Netflix

Bass X Machina -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a steampunk West overrun by outlaws, machines and supernatural forces, a father is forced to become judge, jury and executioner to protect his family.

Christmas Time Is Here

Menorah in the Middle

Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike -- NETFLIX SERIES COMEDY SPECIAL

Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike is a raw, unfiltered one-man show filmed at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Marking his first return to the stage since 2013's Undisputed Truth, the former heavyweight champion trades menace for mischief, revealing himself as a natural comedian with sharp timing and a gift for turning his own chaos into punchlines.

St. Denis Medical: Season 2

Will Trent: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 11/4/26

A Dog's Perfect Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

From the bestselling author of A Dog’s Purpose, a tale of a family in crisis where a teenager, her grandfather, and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.

A Runaway Bride for Christmas

Anaesthesia -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a bold but unsuccessful surgery, a talented doctor swaps a prestigious clinic for a local hospital as he tries to get his life back on track.

Deck the Hallways

Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

2025: Ninho is France's biggest rap star, but after a decade of hits and sacrifice, he considers walking away. This documentary explores that choice.

Taken: Natalee Holloway -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 2005, Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba. This documentary traces the decades-long search that led her mother face-to-face with the alleged killer.

Netflix Netflix

Avail. 11/5/26

Black Doves: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As spy Helen navigates life as the prime minister's wife and Sam faces a deadly ultimatum, an attack on Reed pulls them into a desperate hunt for answers.

Deck the Halls

The Neighborhood: Season 1-8

North of North: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Recharged and ready for her next chapter, Siaja leans on Ice Cove's tight-knit community to level up her life and build a future on her own terms.

One Year to Live, Buy a Man -- NETFLIX FILM

Given a year to live, frugal 40-year-old Yui finally lets herself spend: "buying" nightclub host Sena. What begins as a contract takes an unexpected turn.

Overacting -- NETFLIX FILM

When her ex-cop dad wakes up thinking he's still on duty, Nuch does what anyone would do — recruits her chaotic friends to run a fake police unit.

Avail. 11/6/26

Carolina Caroline

Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story

Possible Love -- NETFLIX FILM

A laid-off worker and his wife cross paths with a documentary filmmaker and her spouse and confront their hidden desires. By Lee Chang-dong ("Burning").

Under Siege -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1985, the siege of Colombia's Palace of Justice plunges the nation into 27 hours of terror, leaving shattered lives and decades of unanswered questions.

Unprotected: Murder in Galicia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 2015, alleged thieves left Isabel Fuentes near death in her own home. This documentary traces how suspicions quickly fell on her circle of trust.

Avail. 11/9/26

Doozie's Doghouse -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Make it a doghouse day! Dog-loving Doozie uses her creativity and imagination during playtime with her puppy pals in this magical children's series.

Netflix Netflix

The Good Lawyer -- NETFLIX FILM

After a courtroom overdose lands him in rehab, a lawyer has one week to save his career and prepare for his own trial, with the help of a dogged intern.

Misty Green

Power: Seasons 1-6

Avail. 11/10/26

The Devil's Plan: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sixteen clever players from all walks of life assemble for the ultimate game of smarts. With money and esteem on the line, who will be crowned winner?

Janelle James: How Romantic -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In her debut hour-long stand-up special, Janelle James sounds off on body counts, bank accounts and why women should wrestle men.

Last One Standing: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

From rom-com to samurai saga, popular comics join A-list actors in a drama where passionate, unscripted stories decide who becomes the last one standing.

Reminders of Him

Avail. 11/11/26

Alicia's Law -- NETFLIX SERIES

When her carefully built life comes undone, Alicia returns to practicing law and discovers that rebuilding her career also means redefining herself.

Avedon -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Directed by Ron Howard, AVEDON traces the life and legacy of an artist who used photography to reinvent the world around him. Drawing on unprecedented access to his personal archives—never-before-seen stills, intimate behind-the-lens footage, and new interviews with his closest collaborators—the film explores how his singular eye both reflected and reshaped the visual language of the 20th century, and why even the most iconic image is only half the story.

Netflix Netflix

The Body -- NETFLIX SERIES

On Halloween night, an all-girls dance squad tumbles into Catholic guilt, unholy desires and ghostly visions when an initiation goes to hell.

ChiaroScuro -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a body is found in a Roman museum, an art expert must apply his instincts and skills to help police solve a mystery connected to his own past.

The Gospel of Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

A struggling pastor moves his family to a troubled New York neighborhood, where they must save a neglected church from foreclosure before Christmas.

How to Fall In Love By Christmas

Rodeo Christmas Romance

Avail. 11/12/26

A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2

Allen -- NETFLIX FILM

20 years after his childhood encounter with an alien, Petey never moved on. Now his old friend is back, but the reunion comes with a world-ending secret.

Bros: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Friends Pini and Nisso try to rebuild their shattered careers and rocky relationships — only to become the unwitting targets of a vengeful mob boss.

The Christmas Switch -- NETFLIX FILM

Craving a change of pace, a work-hard-play-hard city girl swaps lives with her homebody sister at Christmastime — only to unwrap a whole new kind of mess.

The Empress: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With her marriage and the empire facing new hardships, Elisabeth is drawn down a path that will forever alter her life and the future of Europe.

Ethos: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In Istanbul, diverse lives brush past each other in the city's everyday flow. Unknowingly shaping one another, their paths intersect in the therapy room.

The First 48: Season 16

Love Is Blind, Habibi: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The social experiment returns with new hosts, celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi, as Arab singles connect and get engaged — before ever meeting.

Miracles of the ER -- NETFLIX SERIES

An average medical graduate chosen by a brilliant doctor must prove himself alongside elite peers — and survive the chaos of a high-stakes ER.

Never Surrender -- NETFLIX FILM

When a deadly gang descends on his remote home, a guilt-ridden veteran and the estranged grandchildren he barely knows must unite to survive.

Avail. 11/13/26

A Merry Christmas Wish

Netflix Netflix

Heartland -- NETFLIX FILM

Former country legend Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain) returns to Nashville to unravel the truth behind her rising-star niece's disappearance.

Murder in Galicia -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a woman is attacked in the night, a tenacious sergeant suspects her husband isn't as innocent as he seems in this drama inspired by true events.

Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza -- NETFLIX SERIES

Follow media darling Anele Mdoda and her royal fiance Buzza James from pre-wedding celebrations and tense family moments to their long-awaited "I do."

Avail. 11/15/26

Insidious

Smile

Avail. 11/16/26

Christmas On The Ranch

Reporting for Christmas

Avail. 11/17/26

Mike Ward: Modest -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

French-Canadian comic Mike Ward delivers an unapologetically honest set, from dating after divorce to living life to the fullest — one impulse at a time.

Obsession

RBG

Run the World: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 11/18/26

America's Test Kitchen Friendsgiving: Season 1

Gentle Monster -- NETFLIX FILM

After moving to the countryside, Lucy hopes for a fresh start with her family — but a police visit and her husband's dark secret shatter her world.

Guarding Stars -- NETFLIX FILM

A no-nonsense bodyguard heads to a Montana ranch with the famous actor she's protecting. But posing as a couple for Christmas soon sparks a real romance.

The Law of Beasts -- NETFLIX SERIES

Panic returns to Poland as a convicted child murderer nears release, reigniting moral conflict between the case's lead investigator and its psychiatrist.

Valentina and the 12 Signs -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a devastating breakup, Valentina decides to date one man from every zodiac sign. But the universe has other plans.

Netflix Netflix

READ MORE: ScreenCrush’s Review of Netflix’s Ray Gunn

Win the Mall -- NETFLIX SERIES

Part shopping spree, part social strategy, this high-gloss reality competition drops players into a living mall where they’ll fight to outshop, outsmart, and outlast one another — and only one will walk away with the keys to the ultimate prize.

Avail. 11/19/26

A Cherry Pie Christmas

The Altruists -- NETFLIX SERIES

The story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye - before they were accused of stealing $8 billion and became Gen Z's own Bonnie & Clyde.

Christmas at Fields Ranch

Avail. 11/20/26

On Behalf of My Son -- NETFLIX FILM

After her son crashes a bus, Vicentina sets out to find every victim's family, determined to apologize to them face-to-face while mourning her own loss.

Primetime Preacher$ -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the 1980s, televangelists Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart transformed American religion and politics, until greed, rivalry, and scandal ignited a holy war that threatened their empires.

Netflix Netflix

Steps -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In this charmingly offbeat action comedy, Cinderella's "evil" stepsister Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother's wand and shatters the story as we know it.

Avail. 11/21/26

The Family Holiday

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

Avail. 11/23/26

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 9 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jolly treats, returning contestants and the "Peep Show" cast bring holiday hilarity to the tent. Which baker will be Paul and Prue's festive favorite?

Mark Rober's CrunchLabs: Season 6

Sesame Street: Volume 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From game nights and goodbyes to missing gifts, your Sesame Street friends explore big feelings and solve everyday problems with teamwork and kindness.

The Trials of Karen Read -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When Boston police officer John O'Keefe is found dead in a blizzard outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home, suspicion quickly falls on his girlfriend, Karen Read, who was one of the first to arrive on the scene.

Avail. 11/24/26

All for Christmas

Rob Lowe: The Outsider -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This definitive documentary goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Rob Lowe to survive Hollywood — and become one of its most enduring stars.

The Trouble With Mistletoe

Netflix Netflix

Avail. 11/25/26

The Mosquito Bowl -- NETFLIX FILM

In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, four college football stars enlist in the US Marines, discovering the strength of brotherhood and the cost of war.

NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve, Packers vs. Rams -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Kick off the holiday season with the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve matchup as the Packers take on the Rams live in Los Angeles.

Avail. 11/26/26

Always on Call -- NETFLIX SERIES

A devoted team of medical professionals navigate personal struggles, political pressure and a risky new hire at an overwhelmed emergency room in Oslo.

Fool Night -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a sunless future where humans become plants to make oxygen, a desperate young man undergoes “Transfloration” — and discovers he can hear the voices of those who have become plants.

The Hunting Wives: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?

Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping -- NETFLIX SERIES

1982. When the matriarch of a Dutch hotel empire is kidnapped for ransom, her family launches a desperate effort to free her. Inspired by a true story.

Netflix Netflix

Avail. 11/27/26

The Child -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1980s Basque Country, after 9-year-old Nuco dies in a gas explosion, his mother tries to rebuild her life while his grandfather lives in denial.

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris -- NETFLIX FILM

Paris, 1830. As cholera threatens to ravage the city, a hunchback hunted for medical experiments is caught between political turmoil and impossible love.

Avail. 11/28/26

Salish's 12 Games of Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 11/30/26

Pressure

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

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