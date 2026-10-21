Every New Show and Movie on Netflix in November 2026
One of these months I am gonna watch every single thing that Netflix adds to its streaming service in a four-week stretch. I’m going to stop doing my job, I won’t leave the house, I will ignore my wife and children. I’ll just watch it all. And what a month it will be.
It won’t be in November, though. There’s just too much stuff to watch on Netflix in November. No one could possibly watch it all. There’s Peter Berg’s new football film The Mosquito Bowl, based on a book by Buzz Bissinger, the author of Friday Night Lights (which Berg previously adapted two different times, for film and TV). There’s a Jessica Chastain thriller where she plays a country singer searching for her missing niece. There’s a new animated riff on Cinderella called Steps. There’s new episodes of Keira Knightley’s Black Doves, and a reality game show about winning a mall. (It better come with a functioning Orange Julius stand.)
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in November of 2026:
Avail. 11/1/26
100 días para enamorarnos: Season 1
A Sudden Case of Christmas
Air Force One
Barbie in the Nutcracker
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Bridesmaids
Cliffhanger
The Croods
The Day After Tomorrow
El Chema: Season 1
Falsa identidad: Seasons 1-2
Fury
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Happy’s Place: Season 2
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Looper
Mistletoe Murders: Seasons 1-2
The Mummy
No Sleep 'Til Christmas
Public Enemies
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
The Red Road: Seasons 1-2
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Richard Jewell
Same Time, Next Christmas
Stand by Me
Weekend at Bernie's
Whiplash
Avail. 11/3/26
A Cinderella Christmas Ball
Bass X Machina -- NETFLIX SERIES
In a steampunk West overrun by outlaws, machines and supernatural forces, a father is forced to become judge, jury and executioner to protect his family.
Christmas Time Is Here
Menorah in the Middle
Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike -- NETFLIX SERIES COMEDY SPECIAL
Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike is a raw, unfiltered one-man show filmed at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Marking his first return to the stage since 2013's Undisputed Truth, the former heavyweight champion trades menace for mischief, revealing himself as a natural comedian with sharp timing and a gift for turning his own chaos into punchlines.
St. Denis Medical: Season 2
Will Trent: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 11/4/26
A Dog's Perfect Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
From the bestselling author of A Dog’s Purpose, a tale of a family in crisis where a teenager, her grandfather, and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.
A Runaway Bride for Christmas
Anaesthesia -- NETFLIX SERIES
After a bold but unsuccessful surgery, a talented doctor swaps a prestigious clinic for a local hospital as he tries to get his life back on track.
Deck the Hallways
Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
2025: Ninho is France's biggest rap star, but after a decade of hits and sacrifice, he considers walking away. This documentary explores that choice.
Taken: Natalee Holloway -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In 2005, Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba. This documentary traces the decades-long search that led her mother face-to-face with the alleged killer.
Avail. 11/5/26
Black Doves: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
As spy Helen navigates life as the prime minister's wife and Sam faces a deadly ultimatum, an attack on Reed pulls them into a desperate hunt for answers.
Deck the Halls
The Neighborhood: Season 1-8
North of North: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Recharged and ready for her next chapter, Siaja leans on Ice Cove's tight-knit community to level up her life and build a future on her own terms.
One Year to Live, Buy a Man -- NETFLIX FILM
Given a year to live, frugal 40-year-old Yui finally lets herself spend: "buying" nightclub host Sena. What begins as a contract takes an unexpected turn.
Overacting -- NETFLIX FILM
When her ex-cop dad wakes up thinking he's still on duty, Nuch does what anyone would do — recruits her chaotic friends to run a fake police unit.
Avail. 11/6/26
Carolina Caroline
Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story
Possible Love -- NETFLIX FILM
A laid-off worker and his wife cross paths with a documentary filmmaker and her spouse and confront their hidden desires. By Lee Chang-dong ("Burning").
Under Siege -- NETFLIX SERIES
In 1985, the siege of Colombia's Palace of Justice plunges the nation into 27 hours of terror, leaving shattered lives and decades of unanswered questions.
Unprotected: Murder in Galicia -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In 2015, alleged thieves left Isabel Fuentes near death in her own home. This documentary traces how suspicions quickly fell on her circle of trust.
Avail. 11/9/26
Doozie's Doghouse -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Make it a doghouse day! Dog-loving Doozie uses her creativity and imagination during playtime with her puppy pals in this magical children's series.
The Good Lawyer -- NETFLIX FILM
After a courtroom overdose lands him in rehab, a lawyer has one week to save his career and prepare for his own trial, with the help of a dogged intern.
Misty Green
Power: Seasons 1-6
Avail. 11/10/26
The Devil's Plan: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sixteen clever players from all walks of life assemble for the ultimate game of smarts. With money and esteem on the line, who will be crowned winner?
Janelle James: How Romantic -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
In her debut hour-long stand-up special, Janelle James sounds off on body counts, bank accounts and why women should wrestle men.
Last One Standing: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
From rom-com to samurai saga, popular comics join A-list actors in a drama where passionate, unscripted stories decide who becomes the last one standing.
Reminders of Him
Avail. 11/11/26
Alicia's Law -- NETFLIX SERIES
When her carefully built life comes undone, Alicia returns to practicing law and discovers that rebuilding her career also means redefining herself.
Avedon -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Directed by Ron Howard, AVEDON traces the life and legacy of an artist who used photography to reinvent the world around him. Drawing on unprecedented access to his personal archives—never-before-seen stills, intimate behind-the-lens footage, and new interviews with his closest collaborators—the film explores how his singular eye both reflected and reshaped the visual language of the 20th century, and why even the most iconic image is only half the story.
The Body -- NETFLIX SERIES
On Halloween night, an all-girls dance squad tumbles into Catholic guilt, unholy desires and ghostly visions when an initiation goes to hell.
ChiaroScuro -- NETFLIX SERIES
After a body is found in a Roman museum, an art expert must apply his instincts and skills to help police solve a mystery connected to his own past.
The Gospel of Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
A struggling pastor moves his family to a troubled New York neighborhood, where they must save a neglected church from foreclosure before Christmas.
How to Fall In Love By Christmas
Rodeo Christmas Romance
Avail. 11/12/26
A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2
Allen -- NETFLIX FILM
20 years after his childhood encounter with an alien, Petey never moved on. Now his old friend is back, but the reunion comes with a world-ending secret.
Bros: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Friends Pini and Nisso try to rebuild their shattered careers and rocky relationships — only to become the unwitting targets of a vengeful mob boss.
The Christmas Switch -- NETFLIX FILM
Craving a change of pace, a work-hard-play-hard city girl swaps lives with her homebody sister at Christmastime — only to unwrap a whole new kind of mess.
The Empress: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
With her marriage and the empire facing new hardships, Elisabeth is drawn down a path that will forever alter her life and the future of Europe.
Ethos: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
In Istanbul, diverse lives brush past each other in the city's everyday flow. Unknowingly shaping one another, their paths intersect in the therapy room.
The First 48: Season 16
Love Is Blind, Habibi: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The social experiment returns with new hosts, celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi, as Arab singles connect and get engaged — before ever meeting.
Miracles of the ER -- NETFLIX SERIES
An average medical graduate chosen by a brilliant doctor must prove himself alongside elite peers — and survive the chaos of a high-stakes ER.
Never Surrender -- NETFLIX FILM
When a deadly gang descends on his remote home, a guilt-ridden veteran and the estranged grandchildren he barely knows must unite to survive.
Avail. 11/13/26
A Merry Christmas Wish
Heartland -- NETFLIX FILM
Former country legend Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain) returns to Nashville to unravel the truth behind her rising-star niece's disappearance.
Murder in Galicia -- NETFLIX SERIES
When a woman is attacked in the night, a tenacious sergeant suspects her husband isn't as innocent as he seems in this drama inspired by true events.
Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza -- NETFLIX SERIES
Follow media darling Anele Mdoda and her royal fiance Buzza James from pre-wedding celebrations and tense family moments to their long-awaited "I do."
Avail. 11/15/26
Insidious
Smile
Avail. 11/16/26
Christmas On The Ranch
Reporting for Christmas
Avail. 11/17/26
Mike Ward: Modest -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
French-Canadian comic Mike Ward delivers an unapologetically honest set, from dating after divorce to living life to the fullest — one impulse at a time.
Obsession
RBG
Run the World: Seasons 1-2
Avail. 11/18/26
America's Test Kitchen Friendsgiving: Season 1
Gentle Monster -- NETFLIX FILM
After moving to the countryside, Lucy hopes for a fresh start with her family — but a police visit and her husband's dark secret shatter her world.
Guarding Stars -- NETFLIX FILM
A no-nonsense bodyguard heads to a Montana ranch with the famous actor she's protecting. But posing as a couple for Christmas soon sparks a real romance.
The Law of Beasts -- NETFLIX SERIES
Panic returns to Poland as a convicted child murderer nears release, reigniting moral conflict between the case's lead investigator and its psychiatrist.
Valentina and the 12 Signs -- NETFLIX SERIES
After a devastating breakup, Valentina decides to date one man from every zodiac sign. But the universe has other plans.
READ MORE: ScreenCrush’s Review of Netflix’s Ray Gunn
Win the Mall -- NETFLIX SERIES
Part shopping spree, part social strategy, this high-gloss reality competition drops players into a living mall where they’ll fight to outshop, outsmart, and outlast one another — and only one will walk away with the keys to the ultimate prize.
Avail. 11/19/26
A Cherry Pie Christmas
The Altruists -- NETFLIX SERIES
The story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye - before they were accused of stealing $8 billion and became Gen Z's own Bonnie & Clyde.
Christmas at Fields Ranch
Avail. 11/20/26
On Behalf of My Son -- NETFLIX FILM
After her son crashes a bus, Vicentina sets out to find every victim's family, determined to apologize to them face-to-face while mourning her own loss.
Primetime Preacher$ -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In the 1980s, televangelists Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart transformed American religion and politics, until greed, rivalry, and scandal ignited a holy war that threatened their empires.
Steps -- NETFLIX FAMILY
In this charmingly offbeat action comedy, Cinderella's "evil" stepsister Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother's wand and shatters the story as we know it.
Avail. 11/21/26
The Family Holiday
Marry Christmas
Mistletoe Mixup
Avail. 11/23/26
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 9 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Jolly treats, returning contestants and the "Peep Show" cast bring holiday hilarity to the tent. Which baker will be Paul and Prue's festive favorite?
Mark Rober's CrunchLabs: Season 6
Sesame Street: Volume 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
From game nights and goodbyes to missing gifts, your Sesame Street friends explore big feelings and solve everyday problems with teamwork and kindness.
The Trials of Karen Read -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
When Boston police officer John O'Keefe is found dead in a blizzard outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home, suspicion quickly falls on his girlfriend, Karen Read, who was one of the first to arrive on the scene.
Avail. 11/24/26
All for Christmas
Rob Lowe: The Outsider -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This definitive documentary goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Rob Lowe to survive Hollywood — and become one of its most enduring stars.
The Trouble With Mistletoe
Avail. 11/25/26
The Mosquito Bowl -- NETFLIX FILM
In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, four college football stars enlist in the US Marines, discovering the strength of brotherhood and the cost of war.
NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve, Packers vs. Rams -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Kick off the holiday season with the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve matchup as the Packers take on the Rams live in Los Angeles.
Avail. 11/26/26
Always on Call -- NETFLIX SERIES
A devoted team of medical professionals navigate personal struggles, political pressure and a risky new hire at an overwhelmed emergency room in Oslo.
Fool Night -- NETFLIX SERIES
In a sunless future where humans become plants to make oxygen, a desperate young man undergoes “Transfloration” — and discovers he can hear the voices of those who have become plants.
The Hunting Wives: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?
Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping -- NETFLIX SERIES
1982. When the matriarch of a Dutch hotel empire is kidnapped for ransom, her family launches a desperate effort to free her. Inspired by a true story.
Avail. 11/27/26
The Child -- NETFLIX FILM
In 1980s Basque Country, after 9-year-old Nuco dies in a gas explosion, his mother tries to rebuild her life while his grandfather lives in denial.
The Hunchback, Soul of Paris -- NETFLIX FILM
Paris, 1830. As cholera threatens to ravage the city, a hunchback hunted for medical experiments is caught between political turmoil and impossible love.
Avail. 11/28/26
Salish's 12 Games of Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 11/30/26
Pressure
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie