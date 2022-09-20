A New Pinhead Debuts in First ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Trailer

A new Pinhead rises. Or is it a new Pinhead raises, in this case?

For the first time in four years there is a new Hellraiser movie, this one coming to streaming next month on Hulu. The film is perhaps most notable for its newly reimagined version of Pinhead, the series’ signature villain, played most often by Doug Bradley in the old movies. The character has been reconceived for this film (although, y’know, still with the pins in the head and whatnot) and played by Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q’s Jamie Clayton.

The film’s official trailer gives a pretty good look at the new design which is just as spooky as the old one:

Of the new designs and the new film, series creator Clive Barker previously said:

Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before. This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honor the original even as they revolutionize it for a new generation.

There’s a new poster for the film featuring Pinhead as well.

HELLRAISER Spyglass Media loading...

The rest of the cast of the reboot includes Goran Visnjic, Odessa A’zion, Brandon Flynn, Drew Starkey, and Hiam Abbass. Here is the film’s official trailer:

In the all-new “Hellraiser,” a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

Hellraiser premieres exclusively on Hulu on October 7.

