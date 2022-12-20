New ‘Spider-Verse’ Poster Confirms More New Spider-Men

If you’re primarily interested in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for the chance to see more weird and wild variants of Spidey onscreen, it seems like you are going to be very happy with this movie. Following the recent release of the film’s trailer, a new poster highlights even more new Web-Heads joining the cast.

Obviously Miles Morales is still front and center and remains the star of this series. And you’ll also see a few other familiar faces on the poster, including Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man 2099 who had a cameo role in the original Into the Spider-Verse’s post-credits scene. But a lot of the other faces are new. Hardcore Spider-Man fans will recognize Ben Reilly, AKA the Scarlet Spider, in the first row of races behind Miles all the way to the left. (They’ve even given him very angular eyes exactly like his original costume designer, Tom Lyle, used to draw in the pages of the Spider-Man comic book.)

Just behind his left shoulder is a new version of Jessica Drew, AKA Spider-Woman, who is featured heavily in that Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Then behind her right shoulder is Bag-Man — a version of Spider-Man who lost his costume and briefly wore a spare Fantastic Four suit to swing around. Because Fantastic Four members don’t have secret identities, they don’t wear masks, so Peter Parker made do by sticking a bag on his head. And behind that guy is Julia Carpenter AKA a different character who’s also gone by the name Spider-Woman, and so on.

Here’s the full poster for you to scrutinize. Look out for Spider-Punk, several versions of the Spider-Armor, and ... is that a Western Spidey?

And here is the film’s official synopsis:

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to open in theaters on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to follow on March 29, 2024.