The New ‘Marvels’ Trailer Looks Like a Totally Different Movie

There’s a new trailer for Marvel’s final big production of 2023, The Marvels, and what I find interesting about it is how different it is than the earlier trailers. The initial clips for this movie were all about its trio of heroes — Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau — and about how they somehow get their powers “entangled” and begin switching places with one another. And there was a lot of jokes and screaming and wackiness in those trailers.

Now take a look at the latest trailer for the movie, which is due out in theaters in one month. This one focuses squarely on Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, and emphasizes her kicking butt in Avengers: Endgame and now squaring off with The Marvels’ powerful new villain, Dar-Been (Zawe Ashton). Ms. Marvel and Monica are barely even present, amidst lots of shots of Larson flying and fighting, and the overall tone is much more serious.

It could almost be a trailer for a different movie! It really reinforces just how much of a trailer comes down to the choices of editing and especially music. Take a look at the new The Marvels trailer below:

Marvel also released a YouTube featurette specifically about Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, featuring clips from the first Captain Marvel movie and from The Marvels as well:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “The Marvels,” Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The Marvels is scheduled to open in theaters on November 10. Tickets are on sale now.