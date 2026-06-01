It’s a new week and that means new series and TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff.

Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a terrifying new take on Cape Fear starring Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson, and Javier Bardem. Plus, a new season of America’s Got Talent airs on TV, and you can catch a new true-crime-inspired drama series streaming on Netflix.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don’t forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Cape Fear

A pair of married lawyers are psychologically terrorized by a notorious killer who seeks vengeance against them after he’s released from prison in this streaming series remake of Cape Fear.

Where to watch Cape Fear: The 10-episode psychological thriller will premiere with two episodes on Apple TV on June 5, with subsequent episodes airing Fridays.

America’s Got Talent (Season 21 Premiere)

Real people with unreal talents show off their skills as they compete for a $1 million cash prize, with Season 21 kicking off with more Golden Buzzers in one evening than ever before.

Where to watch America’s Got Talent: The reality TV talent show premieres live on NBC at 8PM E.T. on June 2, with new episodes airing Tuesday nights.

READ MORE: Three Simpsons Episodes Will Stream Exclusively on Disney+

The Witness

The Witness follows the real-life, true-crime story of André Hanscombe, who struggles to adapt to the media frenzy following his partner Rachel’s murder, which was witnessed by their two-year-old son.

Where to watch The Witness: The true-crime drama series begins streaming exclusively on Netflix on June 4.

Love Island USA (Season 8 Premiere)

In this reality dating competition, single men and women live in an isolated villa as they search for love and try to survive elimination from voters watching at home by coupling up.

Where to watch Love Island USA: The dating reality show premieres its newest season on Peacock on June 2, with new episodes releasing daily (except for Wednesdays) at 9PM E.T.

Not Suitable for Work

Five ambitious young adults navigate the pressures of their early careers, friendships, and dating in Manhattan in this raunchy new coming-of-age comedy.

Where to watch Not Suitable for Work: The new workplace comedy from Mindy Kaling premieres with three episodes on Hulu on June 2, with new episodes released subsequently on Tuesdays.

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