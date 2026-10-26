Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

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New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a documentary miniseries about the life and career of Friends star Matthew Perry, the resurrection of Dexter: Resurrection, a new true-crime story about a notorious serial killer, and much more.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

The One About Matthew Perry

Few showbiz stories of the last decade are sadder than Matthew Perry’s, the beloved TV star who died in 2023 after years of struggle with addictions to drugs and alcohol. This three-part documentary series, directed by Mary Robertson, looks back on Perry’s incredible talent and his tragically short life.

Where to watch The One About Matthew Perry: Premieres on October 27 on Netflix.

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Dexter: Resurrection

We’re now four television series deep into the life of vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan. Not four seasons; series. Following the eight seasons of Dexter, one season of New Blood, one season of the prequel show Original Sin, and a first season of Resurrection, Michael C. Hall is back once again for a new batch of 10 new episodes on Showtime and Paramount+. No one is happier about this news than the plastic sheeting business.

Where to watch Dexter: Resurrection: Season 2 premieres on October 30 on Paramount+.

A Couple of Lies

In this new Netflix thriller, “a seemingly idyllic home swap between Sicily and Stockholm turns toxic as two wealthy couples go to extremes to protect themselves — and their secrets." The trailer hints at all sorts of twists behind those secrets.

Where to watch A Couple of Lies: Premieres on October 30 on Netflix.

Minimum Wage

This show, per Netflix, follows a bunch of teens as they “struggle to run a local pizzeria while juggling school, a manic boss and minimum wage in this series based on the hit social media shorts.” Of note: A trailer uploaded less than two weeks ago to YouTube already has almost two million views.

Where to watch Minimum Wage: Now streaming on Netflix.

Cannibal Poet

The official description of this Spanish language true-crime series: “[Cannibal Poet] reconstructs the events and examines the questions that still surround José Luis Calva Zepeda.” Don’t look up this guy on Wikipedia, unless you’re looking to lose your appetite for dinner.

Where to watch Cannibal Poet: Premieres on October 20 on HBO Max.