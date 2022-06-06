Netflix Debuts First Look at Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ Addams
It’s been over a year since director Tim Burton cast actress Jenny Ortega as the title character in his new Netflix series Wednesday. The show — yes a show, Burton’s first — is the latest update of The Addams Family, the creepy, kooky family who have long been a staple of comic stripes, animation, movies, and TV. (They recently had two different animated movies featuring Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia Addams).
A year later, here’s the first teaser for Wednesday — and our first look at Jenny Ortega as Wednesday. She ... looks like Wednesday Addams. Also featured in this first look is the Addams Family’s handy pet Thing.
It’s a pretty brief glimpse of the show. Although they’re not featured here, Wednesday will also star Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez, along with Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in two popular live-action Addams Family movies in the 1990s. While those series were ensembles, this new show is apparently a “sleuthing” show with Wednesday at its center. Here is Wednesday’s official synopsis:
The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.
The eight episode season of Wednsday is coming soon to Netflix.