‘Candyman’s Nia DaCosta Will Direct ‘Captain Marvel 2’

In a major shift for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like a new director will take over one of the mega-franchise’s most important new series. Deadline reports that Nia DaCosta, who made the highly-anticipated sequel to Candyman, has been chosen to direct Captain Marvel 2, the sequel to the $1.1 billion-grossing superhero adventure starring Brie Larson. Larson will return for the movie.

More, via Deadline:

DaCosta takes over for Anne Bowden and Ryan Fleck, who directed the first pic to massive box office success. Marvel is known for switching up its directors on its popular franchises like Thor, Iron Man and Captain America to give the next installment a fresh voice, and had been meeting with candidates for the past couple of months.

That's true to some extent, although two of the three Iron Man movies were directed by the same guy (Jon Favreau) and two of the three Captain America movies were directed by the same duo (the Russo brothers). At present, little is known about Captain Marvel 2, which could theoretically take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, or in the time between Captain Marvel and Infinity War, when Marvel was exploring outer space, or possibly some combination of the two. Either way, with the retirements of several of the original franchise’s stars, Captain Marvel looks to be an increasingly important player in the MCU, and Captain Marvel 2 could be one of the key puzzle pieces of the MCU’s Phase Four.

Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on July 8, 2022. DaCosta’s Candyman is currently scheduled to open in theaters on October 16, 2020.