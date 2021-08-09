New ‘No Way Home’ Promo Art Teases Spider-Man/Dr. Strange Team-Up

If all goes as planned, Spider-Man: No Way Home will open in theaters in a little more than four months. And yet we still don’t have a trailer for the movie. We don’t have an official poster. We only found out the movie’s official title in February. And to date there are just three official publicity images from the film, each of which features Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in street clothes looking at stuff with no further context. The only looks at any of the film’s new Spider-Man costumes came from promo photos of No Way Home’s toy line.

There’s still no indication when we’ll get to see a trailer or photos of Spidey in action — but at least there are some new images of promo art, found on Amazon, all of which feature Spider-Man alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Based on these images, it looks like Strange’s role is pretty significant. At the very least, it’s going to be significant in the marketing for the movie. Take a look:

There are still almost no concrete details about No Way Home’s plot. Strange is involved somehow, as are at least two villains from the two previous Spider-Man movie franchises; Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. There are many rumors about appearances by previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as well, but to date none of them have been confirmed. (And at least one of those former Spider-Men has denied those rumors on the record.)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2021.

