Noah Hawley’s ‘Star Trek’ Won’t Feature Kirk or Picard

Although it’s been reported that Noah Hawley’s Star Trek movie is dead, he insists it is “still alive, just in stasis.” Hawley was the latest auteur brought in to try to revive the Trek film franchise, which screeched to a halt following the excellent Star Trek Beyond. After Beyond, Paramount initially announced a Star Trek 4 featuring the Chris Pine Enterprise crew, which would have involved time travel and the return of Chris Hemsworth as Captain Kirk’s dad. Quentin Tarantino flirted with a Trek movie of his own for a while as well. But four years after Star Trek Beyond, we still don’t have a clear sense of what comes next.

Hawley told Variety that his Trek movie could still happen, even if it is “on hold.” And he offered new details about his script — which would have broken from tradition of every Star Trek to date and not featured the captains from the original series of The Next Generation. As he described it:

We’re not doing Kirk and we’re not doing Picard. It’s a start from scratch that then allows us to do what we did with ‘Fargo,’ where for the first three hours you go, ‘Oh, it really has nothing to do with the movie,’ and then you find the money. So you reward the audience with a thing that they love.

Obviously, there’s been many Star Trek television shows outside of Kirk and Picard’s Enterprises — there’s two on CBS All Access right now — but the movies have all stuck to the most famous characters. Personally, I still want to see at least one more movie with J.J. Abrams’ Trek cast. They made two very good films, and Beyond was the best of their trilogy. It’s a great group, and audiences love them. Just let them do another Star Trek!