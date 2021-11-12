‘Obi-Wan’ Teaser: Every Star Wars Easter Egg

Star Wars’ biggest moment of Disney+ Day was the first teaser — which was really more of a featurette with some concept art — for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the long-awaited series that will feature the return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master.

The video is short and doesn’t include a ton of footage, but it does tell us some things about when the series is set and maybe even its plot. In our latest Star Wars video, we explore all the clues in the new Obi-Wan trailer, and also comb through recent Star Wars comics from Marvel that covered this same time period in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s life to see what we can glean about the show. We also speculate on what could cause Obi-Wan to get back into another lightsaber battle with Darth Vader, who will once again be played on the show by Hayden Christensen. (Darth Vader comics also give us more clues about the show too.) Check it out below:

