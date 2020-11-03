‘Orphan’ Prequel Will See Isabelle Fuhrman Return As Esther

Orphan, the disturbing 2011 horror film, will be getting a prequel titled Orphan: First Kill. Isabelle Fuhrman, who played the lead role of Esther, will be reprising the chilling character for the new project. William Brent Bell (The Boy, The Devil Inside) is set to direct the picture, with a script penned by David Coggeshall. David Leslie Johnson, who wrote the first movie, will serve as executive producer alongside Jen Gorton.

For those who need a refresher, Esther is supposedly a Russian nine-year-old orphan girl who is adopted by the Colemans (played by Peter Sarsgaard and Vera Farmiga). However, they learn (SPOILERS) that Esther is a 33-year-old woman with hypopituitarism, a form of dwarfism that causes her to look like a child. Esther's intentions are anything but good, and she begins to wreak havoc on the Colemans.

Fuhrman’s challenging role in Orphan was her breakout moment in Hollywood. Since then, the now 23-year-old has a list of credits that include The Hunger Games, Masters of Sex, and Escape Room 2. Now, she will return to the character almost a decade later. She will act alongside Julia Stiles, whose role has yet to be announced.

Orphan: First Kill is being produced by Dark Castle Entertainment and Entertainment One, with filming currently underway. We still don't know much about the prequel’s plot, but we can guess that we'll finally learn the truth about Esther's dark, demented past.