Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius Will Return For ‘Loki’ Season 2

The only one of Marvel’s first year of live-action Disney+ shows that is definitely returning for a second season is Loki, with Tom Hiddleston stuck in even deeper trouble in the timestream. At the end of Loki Season 1, he winds up altering the entire multiverse, and when he returns to the Time Variance Authority, no one there recognizes him. That includes his friend Agent Mobius, played by Owen Wilson.

Very few details are known at this point about Loki Season 2, but we now at least know that Wilson will return for the second season of the series. He confirmed that news during a video interview for Wired where he supposedly answered all of the internet’s biggest questions about him. To the question of “Is Owen Wilson Coming Back to Loki?” he said “Ummmm... yes, he is coming to back to Loki. And I think we’re going to start filming that pretty soon.”

Wilson added that he had a “great time working on Loki. I really enjoyed Tom Hiddleston and all the people on that.”

Besides Hiddleston and Wilson, no other Loki Season 2 cast members have been confirmed. We’re still waiting to hear whether Gugu Mbatha-Raw will return as Ravonna Renslayer, and if we’ll see more of the scene stealing Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie. It also remains to be seen whether Jonathan Majors’ Kang will actually have an ongoing role on the show after he debuted in the series’ Season One finale. Whether he does or not — and exactly what it entails — likely depends on the events of this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and exactly when Loki Season 2 is planned to debut on Disney+. To date, we don’t know when the season will premiere, although if they’re going to start shooting it soon, it will likely wind up being set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Quantumania. But of course with these time travel shows and movies, it’s very easy for any chronology to change.

