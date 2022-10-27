What if famed horror writer Edgar Allan Poe solved murder mysteries? That’s the fun premise of the upcoming Netflix thriller The Pale Blue Eye, based on the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard. In the film, Poe is played by Harry Melling — AKA Dudley Dursley from the Harry Potter series — who gets brought in to find the killer in a bizarre killing that takes place in the 1830s at West Point.

The film also stars Christian Bale, who plays the local detective who partners with Poe on the case. I mean if you can’t get on board with Christian Bale and Edgar Allan Poe teaming up to solve murders, I don’t know what else you want from movies. Like, c’mon. That’s a winning formula right there. Take a look at the first teaser trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry—a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

The Pale Blue Eye is scheduled to open in theaters on December 23, and then premiere on Netflix in January.