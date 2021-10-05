Watch John Cena As ‘Peacemaker’ In New HBO Max Clip

HBO Max has revealed a first look at the new Peacemaker series, which serves as a Suicide Squad spinoff. The show stars John Cena as the titular “superhero,” donning his ridiculous costume — which he describes as a uniform. At their virtual event to celebrate their upcoming European launches, HBO Max shared a minute-long clip from the show.

The teaser takes place at a diner, where John Economos (Steve Agee), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and two other handlers wait for Christopher “Peacemaker” Smith to show up. When he finally does, he makes quite the entrance. The group wastes no time in roasting Peacemaker for his outlandish outfit, as well as his choice to name his fowl sidekick Eagly the Eagle.

Watch the full clip below:

Peacemaker picks up at a hospital following the events of The Suicide Squad. James Gunn directs the series, which will be the first television show in the DCEU. The plot will establish the origins of Peacemaker, a trigger-happy vigilante who believes in restoring peace at all costs — even if it ironically requires being violent. Christopher Smith’s arrogant, stubborn personality is often played for laughs, and it's clear that Peacemaker has a distinctly comic tone.

In an interview with Variety in August, Gunn emphasized that Peacemaker is not a clear-cut villain. The show will create a more three-dimensional portrait of the character, similar to how Disney+'s Loki painted the God of Mischief in a more forgiving light. “[Peacemaker is] not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film,” said Gunn. “But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that's what the whole show is about.”

You can watch Peacemaker on HBO Max beginning in January of 2022.