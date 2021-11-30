‘Pen15’ Will End With Season 2 On Hulu

PEN15 is coming to an end with the second half of Season 2 on Hulu, which arrives on the platform later this week. The news comes from an extensive profile of show creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle in The New Yorker. In September 2020, the first seven episodes of Season 2 aired, along with an animated special in 2021.

Erskine and Konkle, both 34, had originally envisioned their middle school-set series as three seasons. However, complications from the coronavirus pandemic caused them to reconsider. Not to mention, both Erskine and Konkle have become parents, and have begun to land other acting opportunities — Erskine was recently cast in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. So it makes sense that both would want to draw their second middle school act to a close.

Produced by AwesomenessTV, the show is a brutally honest portrayal of middle school, with Erskine and Konkle playing 13-year-old versions of themselves. The real-life best friends are accompanied by actors who are actually middle school-aged, resulting in some bizarrely funny scenarios.

What can we expect from the latter half of Season 2? Without spoiling too much, Erskine and Konkle revealed that a majority of the characters’ discoveries and growth will happen independently. Maya’s cousin visits from Japan, while Anna has to cope with the loss of a family member. However, the two are still definitely a unit — something that’s very important to both creators.

Watch the trailer for Season 2, Part 2 below:

Season 2, Part 2 of PEN15 is executive produced by Erskine and Konkle, along with Sam Zvibleman, Debbie Liebling, Marc Provissiero, Brooke Pobjoy, Becky Sloviter. The Lonely Island trio of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer also serve as executive producers.

The final episodes of PEN15 will debut on Hulu December 3.