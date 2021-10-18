‘Pennyworth’ Will Move to HBO Max For Season 3

The Batman prequel series Pennyworth has been renewed for a third season by HBO Max. The news was announced during DC FanDome, the free virtual fan event that took place last weekend. Starring Jack Bannon, the crime thriller drama follows Alfred Pennyworth — the famous butler of Batman — during his previous time as security for billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge).

Originally debuting on Epix in 2019, Pennyworth takes viewers back to the beginning of Batman’s origin story, before he was even born. According to Bannon and Aldridge, the third installment will dive even deeper into the lives of the show’s characters, including the titular Alfred Pennyworth, Martha Kane, Bet Sykes, and more. While the first two seasons are set against the backdrop of the 1960s, it was also revealed that the third season will jump ahead in time by five years. Watch the official Season 3 announcement below:

Pennyworth’s Season 3 cast is rounded out by Emma Paetz as Martha Kane, Paloma Faith as Bet Sykes, Ryan Fletcher as Wallace "Daveboy" McDougal, Dorothy Atkinson as Mary Pennyworth, Ramon Tikaram as Detective Inspector Aziz, Harriet Slater as Sandra Onslow, and Simon Manyonda as Lucius Fox.

The first two seasons of Pennyworth will arrive on HBO Max in 2022, with the third season coming later that same year. With the move to HBO Max, Pennyworth joins the streamer’s lineup of DC shows including Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Young Justice, and the new Peacemaker series starring John Cena.

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to The Suicide Squad, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.